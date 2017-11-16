NEW YORK, 2017-11-16 20:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELS Educational Services, Inc. - one of the leading language services providers worldwide - has launched a new vacation English language program, ELS Language Experience+, which is set to begin enrollment for January 2018.



"Here at ELS, our students and their English language goals always come first, and we are proud to introduce ELS Language Experience+ as an exciting new addition to the many quality programs we offer them," said ELS Chief Operating Officer, Reiji Terasaka. "This conversation-oriented, flexible new vacation English program allows students to make the most of their English instruction while gaining an invaluable cultural experience at the same time."



ELS Language Experience+ concentrates on everyday speaking, communication skills and discussion, within a flexible course structure (three or six hours of study per day). Courses offered include: Everyday English, Grammar in Action, Digital Expression, and Discover and Discuss. Students who are not university bound have the opportunity to improve their English language skills and discuss current topics while participating in activities that are unique to their chosen study location.



The new program is initially offered in three locations: Santa Monica, CA, Orlando, FL, and Manhattan, NY. Start dates for the program are on a weekly basis, and students have the choice of three or six hours of study per day, in addition to cultural and social activities specific to each study location.



ELS Educational Services, Inc. offers more than 55 years of success in assisting international students-more than 1.2 million to date-achieve their personal and professional goals through English preparation and university study skills. ELS assists international students to identify and gain entry to higher education institutions around the world, including in Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia and the United States.



