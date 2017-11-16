Solving the Problem of Financial Inclusion Can Benefit Both the "Unbanked" and Financial Services Providers in the US

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lack of affordable formal banking solutions affects over 15 million adults in the United States. Even as employment numbers improve domestically, the number of unbanked individuals remains stubbornly high.

Financial inclusion has long been a goal in countries around the world. Finding ways to offer solutions that provide financial inclusion for the unbanked and underbanked-and do so profitably for the providers-is the topic of a new research report from the author titled Doing Well by Doing Good: Delivery Models and Channels Serving the Financially Underserved. Solutions that are succeeding in several developing economies are reviewed, and selected solutions in the United States are profiled.

Highlights of the report include:

The reasons why individuals are unbanked and the difficulties in supplying banking services to affect the population of unbanked in the U.S. materially

A look at some noted solutions around that world that have been highly successful in their outreach to the unbanked population

The commonalities of product features and business models among these products

A discussion of the product and customer experience approach domestically in the U.S. and how that contrasts with examples outside the U.S.

A comparison of providers in the U.S. categorized as bank providers, program managers or alternative financial services providers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Tracking the Unbanked in the U



4. Successful Implementations Are Making an Impact

M-Pesa

Wing

Money on Mobile

Tigo Money

5. Shared Characteristics



6. Being Unbanked in the U.S

The Unbanked Customer Experience

It's a Card World

Financial Institutions

Program Managers

Alternative Financial Services Providers

Comparison with the Global Examples

7. Profitably Serving the Unserved in the United States

8. Conclusions

Endnotes



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple

BB&T

Green Dot

InComm

J.P. Morgan Chase

Mango

Millicom

Money on Mobile

NetSpend

PayPal

PayTM Payments Bank

Reserve Bank of India

Safaricom

Vodafone

Walmart

Wing Limited Specialized Bank

