Innovators from Humana and Fidelity Investments to Lead Key Sessions at the 12th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Alessandro Vigilante, Head of Global Innovation Ecosystem, Fidelity Investments, and Tony Mollica, Director of Innovation, Humana, have joined the roster of presenters at the 12th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place January 22-25, 2018 at the Disney Grand Californian Hotel and Spa in Anaheim, California.

Alessandro Vigilante will be giving the Opening Keynote, "Every Company is a Software Company: Re-imagining Your Business and its Environment in the Digital Era." His presentation will focus on how companies can keep up with the digital age. He will share process strategies and insights that participants can take back to their own organizations.

Prior to becoming the Global Head of Innovation at Fidelity, Alessandro was a Startup Mentor at Alchemist Accelerator, a young venture-backed initiative focused on accelerating the development of seed-stage ventures that monetize from enterprises. Previous to that, he was an Advocate for Corporate Venturing, FinTech, and Cyber Security at London Advocates. In his own words, Alessandro "has built a career out of building products or entire new businesses using digital technologies."

Tony Mollica will give the formal presentation"Organizational Success Story- Going from Customer Focused to Customer Obsessed." Tony will share his experiences building repeatable processes that ensure the customer is at the center of every stage of the product innovation process. He will examine how organizations can avoid compromising the design principles gained through customer experience research and provide a blueprint for how to apply a model that validates whether solutions address consumer needs, are economically viable, and can be executed within the business' current capacity.

As Director of Innovation at Humana, Tony oversees the program management of a large portfolio of health improvement initiatives, including strategic partnerships, ventures, and EIR activities. Previously he was Director, Corporate Strategy and Population Health, Humana, where he designed innovative solutions to help the organization achieve its strategic goals. Specifically, he used Human-Centered Design principles to develop a series of Population Health materials and Clinical Guidelines to aid leaders in developing Community Health Profiles.

This interactive event, themed Re-imagining Business, Strategy and Innovation in the Digital Renaissance, will help executives and managers develop a roadmap for game-changing organizational transformation. Participants will acquire the strategic "big picture" understanding as well as many of the tactical tools needed to develop new products and services and drive their organizations to marketplace leadership.

