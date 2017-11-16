

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday amid a flurry of U.S. economic data.



Dec. WTI oil declined by 19 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $55.14/bbl, sliding further from recent 2-year highs near $58.



A large build in U.S. oil inventories has weighed on prices.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of November, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Thursday.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 70 in November from 68 in October.



Industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The report said industrial production climbed by 0.9 percent in October after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX