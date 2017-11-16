BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. ("AS Holding" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Algeco Group"), has received notice that a complaint was filed on November 15, 2017 against certain members of the Algeco Group and certain of its affiliates and related individuals, purportedly on behalf of the holders of the Algeco Group's 10.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019. The complaint, which was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, asserts claims primarily related to the Algeco Group's previously-announced decision to sell its North American modular space and portable storage operations to Williams Scotsman Holdings Corp., a newly-formed subsidiary of Double Eagle Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The Algeco Group disputes each of the claims asserted in the complaint, and believes they are without merit. The Algeco Group will vigorously defend the lawsuit.

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 276,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

