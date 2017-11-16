SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'marketing' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Advertising Production Services Procurement Research Report', 'Media Planning and Buying Procurement Research Report', and 'Outbound Telemarketing Procurement Research Report'

Global Advertising Production Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global advertising production services market can be attributed to the growing need to promote and increase the awareness of brands in the market. Outsourcing advertising production services help companies innovate, evolve optimize content production for their continued success in a rapidly changing non-transparent landscape. It also helps in building their brand's reputation and reaching out to a wider audience.

The buyers in this market must identify suppliers that can ensure participation and collaboration of cross-functional teams. They should also collaborate with regional or local suppliers as it would help them in researching on local customs and culture before starting the production process.

Global Media Planning and Buying Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global media planning and buying market can be attributed to the implementation of digital platforms such as social media, e-books, and online newspapers. The expansion of industries across growing markets such as India and China is also contributing to the growth of this market. Leveraging consumer analytics helps end-user industries in identifying the behavioral patterns of the target audience.

The buyers in this market should implement digital advertising verification measures to procure real-time data. They prefer to engage with suppliers that offer value-added services such as market updates and pre-campaign advice which help them reduce management complexities and ensures a streamlined collaboration across verticals.

Global Outbound Telemarketing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global outbound telemarketing market can be attributed to the growing demand for the use of call data analytics. Call data analytics and historical trend analyses play an important role in ensuring better response rates. Also, many companies across economies focus on building an effective telemarketing strategy for business growth, adding to the demand for such services.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer multi-channel marketing services for better customer engagement. They should also assess the capabilities of the suppliers and check the telemarketing team's certifications before finalizing the contract, as this would help them determine the agents' skillsets.

To view our complete portfolio of marketing procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/marketing

