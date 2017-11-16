Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new marketing analytics study. The client, a renowned wireless barcode scanner manufacturer, wanted to improve the promotion of the products, analyze their competitive trends, and understand the sales performance. Furthermore, the client wanted to implement robust marketing strategies and gain relevant insights into the customer preferences to make future marketing decisions.

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Consumers are looking for promising solutions that are less expensive and can meet their expectations. As a result, leading barcode scanner manufacturers are adopting marketing analytics solutions to improve marketing efforts and enhance ROI capabilities."

The initiation of barcode technology has significantly reduced the hassle of tracking supply and commodity sale records for retailers across the globe. An increasing number of retail outlets in developing countries are contributing to the high demand for barcode scanning. Businesses specializing in the wireless barcode scanners are adopting marketing analytics to reduce complexity and promise agility in terms of productivity.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the wireless barcode scanner manufacturer to identify the current and the potential customers. The client was able to streamline their existing operations and enhance their business performance in the product space. Also, the client was able to improve the distribution and sales of their products.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the market effectiveness and devise effective strategies

Monitor trends in real-time and forecast the future sales

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the potential marketing trends and devising effective marketing campaigns

Understanding regression analysis and optimizing marketing campaigns

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

