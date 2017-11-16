Agency 80 Inc.: Newfoundland and Labrador Company Offers Opportunity to Advertise on an Iceberg

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Be the first ever company or individual to have your advertising appear on a real North Atlantic Iceberg and watch as your message goes viral. You've heard the expression "it's only the tip of the iceberg;" be the first to own this expression.

This Newfoundland and Labrador company, owned by Larry Daley of St. John's, a Titanic Expedition Logistics Specialist, is the only experienced facilitator in the world that can provide the opportunity to wrap or stage an advertisement on a real, North Atlantic Iceberg with a corporate logo or message.

Every year, thousands of Icebergs float from Greenland Fjords and eventually pass the Newfoundland and Labrador coastline. Size and timing will be monitored to select the best berg for exposure and impact. The company will attach the advertising (produced with this specific use in mind - wrap or otherwise) safely over the gigantic berg. For those who are less familiar with the size and magnitude of this offering, the company could safely compare the size of the iceberg to that which sunk the Titanic in 1912.

Company officials ensure that this is a very safe and environmentally friendly procedure and will not harm the marine environment. The live event will be filmed and sent around the world immediately via a satellite uplink, providing instant viewing and sharing to millions of viewers worldwide. Helicopters and drones will film the Iceberg from the air while a fleet of fast rescue boats will film from the water, capturing this unique experience in a dynamic way. A stunt and safety team will execute the event and any materials used will be removed promptly, ensuring the environment is returned back to its original state.

This thrilling venture, which could make the record books, is to be sold to the highest bidder with starting bids at $500,000 US plus production costs, with an event date for early 2018. For creative and imaginative bidders this is only the tip of the iceberg. The ideas could include, but are not limited to, landing the latest model of luxury vehicle and maneuvering it on the berg, promoting your unique brand or launching a new product, sending a strong message about global warming or even a marriage proposal.

Due to the magnitude of this event, serious inquiries can be made to our facilitator, via our website: www.icebergwrap.com. Our facilitator, Allison Crawford, of Agency 80 Inc., will contact those selected for consideration.

