Thailand Pesticides Registration Market 2017 - Historical, Current, and Future Trends

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pesticides Registration in Thailand 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Gain critical insight into pesticide product registration in Thailand.
This report details what type of pesticides Thailand is importing and developing as well as what type of crops they are being used on.
The objective of this report is to provide insight into the key pesticide registration issues related to the legislation, use, and market of pesticides in Thailand.
This report focuses on which countries are the main pesticide suppliers to Thailand and the quantities supplied in 2016. The registration processes and procedures for new pesticide products in the Thai market are specified.
The report also identifies historical, current, and future trends for pesticide use in Thailand.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Introduction of Thailand Agriculture and Pesticide Market
- General background of Thailand
- Major and minor crops
- Cropping systems
- Development of pesticide use in Thailand
- Current situation
Chapter 2: Pesticide Production and Registration Legal System
- Toxic Substances Act 1967
- Other Ministries or Offices involved in Pesticide Management
- Regulatory Bodies
- Factory Act 1992
- Food Act of 1979
Chapter 3: Pesticide Regulation of Thailand
- Control measures
- Pesticide Registration
- Pesticides License
- Regulatory Body for Pesticides Registration
- Pesticides Registration Process
Chapter 4: Data Requirement for Pesticides Registration
- The Registration Dossier
- Efficacy test protocol
- Residue trial protocol
- Submission of a sample
- Application for phase III (full registration)
- Procedures of application and registration
- Cost of registration
- Timelines for a pesticide registration
Chapter 5: Overview of Pesticides Registration in 2016
- Registered Pesticides
- Import of pesticides
- Export of pesticides
Chapter 6: Appendix
- Planted area, production, and yield of major crops: 2012-2016
- Planted area, production, and yield of minor crops: 2012-2016
- Registered Pesticide (as of January 2017)
- The HS List under Responsibility of DoA
- Banned Pesticides
- Pesticides Formulation and Concentration Eligible for Registration (as of May 2017)
- Registered Pesticides and Number of Certificates of 2016
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/psrjvs/pesticides
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716