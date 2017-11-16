Thailand Pesticides Registration Market 2017 - Historical, Current, and Future Trends

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pesticides Registration in Thailand 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Gain critical insight into pesticide product registration in Thailand.



This report details what type of pesticides Thailand is importing and developing as well as what type of crops they are being used on.



The objective of this report is to provide insight into the key pesticide registration issues related to the legislation, use, and market of pesticides in Thailand.



This report focuses on which countries are the main pesticide suppliers to Thailand and the quantities supplied in 2016. The registration processes and procedures for new pesticide products in the Thai market are specified.



The report also identifies historical, current, and future trends for pesticide use in Thailand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Chapter 1: Introduction of Thailand Agriculture and Pesticide Market



General background of Thailand

Major and minor crops

Cropping systems

Development of pesticide use in Thailand

Current situation

Chapter 2: Pesticide Production and Registration Legal System



Toxic Substances Act 1967

Other Ministries or Offices involved in Pesticide Management

Regulatory Bodies

Factory Act 1992

Food Act of 1979

Chapter 3: Pesticide Regulation of Thailand



Control measures

Pesticide Registration

Pesticides License

Regulatory Body for Pesticides Registration

Pesticides Registration Process

Chapter 4: Data Requirement for Pesticides Registration



The Registration Dossier

Efficacy test protocol

Residue trial protocol

Submission of a sample

Application for phase III (full registration)

Procedures of application and registration

Cost of registration

Timelines for a pesticide registration

Chapter 5: Overview of Pesticides Registration in 2016



Registered Pesticides

Import of pesticides

Export of pesticides

Chapter 6: Appendix



Planted area, production, and yield of major crops: 2012-2016

Planted area, production, and yield of minor crops: 2012-2016

Registered Pesticide (as of January 2017 )

) The HS List under Responsibility of DoA

Banned Pesticides

Pesticides Formulation and Concentration Eligible for Registration (as of May 2017 )

) Registered Pesticides and Number of Certificates of 2016

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/psrjvs/pesticides



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

