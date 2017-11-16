SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'facility management' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Furniture and Furnishings Procurement Research Report', 'Janitorial Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Catering Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Furniture and Furnishings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global furniture and furnishings market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding postural injuries due to sitting for long hours in the office. Demand for innovatively designed desks with features such as space for wiring and plug points that facilitate clutter-free environments along with growing digitization will trigger the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The buyers in the global furniture and furnishings market should identify suitable suppliers based on the extent to which they have adopted sustainable practices. Sustainable practices adopted by the suppliers include sourcing of wood from managed forests and use of natural resins instead of synthetic polymers.

Global Janitorial Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global janitorial services market can be attributed to growing demand for janitorial services from the end-users such as the government sector, industrial, and commercial sectors. The improvements in technologies along with the growing environmental concerns have taken the janitorial services market to a whole new level, further adding to the demand for outsourcing for these services.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that adopt technologies that provide cost-saving opportunities. There is a high demand for suppliers that use robotic cleaning and no-touch technologies for a majority of services, thus cutting down on manual work and labor wages.

Global Catering Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global catering services market can be attributed to the rise in industrial and corporate sectors across economies. This has resulted in hectic work schedules for employees making it difficult to prepare food leading to the demand for catering services. Also, the rise in corporate events has contributed to the growth of the catering services industry.

The buyers in this market should collaborate with the suppliers that are HACCP or ISO 9001:2008 certified to ensure that high standards of food quality are maintained. The buyers need to implement food safety management procedures in the cooking area by training the staff on personal hygiene and the usage of advanced kitchen equipment.

