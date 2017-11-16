China Pesticide Registration Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pesticide Registration in China 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

China is the world's largest generic crop protection product manufacturing country. While its exporting power increasingly attracts attention from competitors, new rules for Chinese pesticide management regulation have just come into effect, changing the procedures for product registration and approval.



This unique new report, the only one available in English, specifically focuses on these new rules, while also describing other legal frameworks, guidelines and ministerial contacts necessary for pesticide registration in China.



The study also summarises the top 10 countries targeted by China in terms of exports and products, both by value and volume, giving you valuable competitor insight.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



1. Introduction to seed treatments

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope of report

1.3 Global seed industry

1.4 History of seed treatments

1.5 Size of the seed treatment market

1.6 Characteristics of seed treatments

1.7 Advantages of seed treatments

1.8 Disadvantages of seed treatments

1.9 Market drivers

1.10 Market restraints

1.11 References



2. Seed treatments by crop

2.1 Summary

2.2 Global crop areas

2.3 Seed treatment sales

2.4 Wheat

2.5 Maize

2.6 Soybeans

2.7 Cotton

2.8 References



3. Formulation and application

3.1 Summary

3.2 Types of seed treatment formulations

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Powder for dry seed treatment (DS)

3.2.3 Water dispersible powder for slurry seed treatment (WS)

3.2.4 Solution for seed treatment (LS)

3.2.5 Flowable concentrate for seed treatment (FS)

3.2.6 Others

3.3 Seed enhancement

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Coatings

3.3.3 Pelleting

3.3.4 Conditioning

3.3.5 Priming

3.3.6 Colourants

3.4 Equipment

3.4.1 Factors influencing choice

3.4.2 Types of seed treatment equipment

3.5 Customisation or prescription treating

3.6 Limiting dust-off

3.7 International Seed Federation

3.8 References



4. Control of diseases

4.1 Summary

4.2 Introduction

4.3 Disease groups

4.3.1 Damping-off and seedling blights

4.3.2 Root and foot rots

4.3.3 Smuts and bunts

4.3.4 Bacterial diseases

4.4 Disease sources

4.4.1 Seed-borne fungal diseases

4.4.2 Soil-borne fungal diseases

4.5 Crop diseases targeted by seed treatments

4.6 Active ingredients used as fungicides for seed treatments

4.7 Non-chemical control

4.8 References



5. Control of insects and other pests

5.1 Summary

5.2 Introduction

5.3 Pest targets

5.3.1 Soil-dwelling insects

5.3.2 Foliar-feeding insects

5.3.3 Nematodes

5.4 Crop insect pests targeted by seed treatments

5.5 Active ingredients used as insecticides for seed treatments

5.6 Restrictions on neonicotinoids

5.6.1 EU

5.6.2 US

5.6.3 Canada

5.7 References



6. Other types of seed treatment

6.1 Summary

6.2 Biological control agents

6.3 Rhizobial inoculants

6.4 Biostimulants

6.5 Plant nutrients

6.6 Plant growth regulators (PGRs)

6.7 Bird and animal repellents

6.8 Herbicide safeners

6.9 Others

6.10 References



7. Company profiles

7.1 Summary

7.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions

7.3 Arysta

7.4 BASF

7.5 Bayer CropScience

7.6 Dow AgroSciences

7.7 DuPont

7.8 FMC

7.9 Incotec

7.10 Monsanto

7.11 Nufarm

7.12 Sumitomo Chemical

7.13 Syngenta

7.14 UPL



8. Fungicides

8.1 Azoxystrobin

8.2 Captan

8.3 Carbendazim

8.4 Carboxin

8.5 Difenoconazole

8.6 Ethaboxam

8.7 Fludioxonil

8.8 Fluopyram

8.9 Fluoxastrobin

8.10 Fluquinconazole

8.11 Flutriafol

8.12 Fluxapyroxad

8.13 Imazalil

8.14 Ipconazole

8.15 Iprodione

8.16 Mancozeb

8.17 Metalaxyl, metalaxyl-M (mefenoxam)

8.18 Metconazole

8.19 Myclobutanil

8.20 Pencycuron

8.21 Penflufen

8.22 Prochloraz

8.23 Prothioconazole

8.24 Pyraclostrobin

8.25 Pyrimethanil

8.26 Sedaxane

8.27 Silthiofam

8.28 Tebuconazole

8.29 Thiabendazole

8.30 Thiram

8.31 Triadimenol

8.32 Trifloxystrobin

8.33 Triticonazole



9. Insecticides

9.1 Abamectin

9.2 Chlorantraniliprole

9.3 Chlorpyrifos

9.4 Clothianidin

9.5 Cyantraniliprole

9.6 Fipronil

9.7 Imidacloprid

9.8 Methiocarb

9.9 Permethrin

9.10 Tefluthrin

9.11 Thiamethoxam

9.12 Thiodicarb



