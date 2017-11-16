SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'chemicals' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the chemicals sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Nitrogen Procurement Research Report', 'TiO2 Procurement Research Report', and 'GMA Monomers Procurement Research Report'

Global Nitrogen Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global nitrogen market can be attributed to the growth of food production sectors across geographies. Countries like Asia and Eastern Europe are experiencing a high demand for nitrogen from the end-user sectors. Increase in food production has further driven the sale of ammonia and urea as they ensure better crop yields.

The buyers in this market should identify and collaborate with regional suppliers as it helps them overcome challenges related to the adherence to regional regulations. Also, the buyers should be aware of the current charges of imports and tariffs to estimate the total cost incurred on a certain volume of products.

Global TiO2 Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global TiO2 market can be attributed to the increased demand from the construction industry in countries such as China and India. The demand from end-user segments such as decorative paints, packaging, and personal care products is increasing due to the increase in disposable income in these regions.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers based on their ability to maintain and upgrade the quality of TiO2. Evaluating the suppliers track-record would help them better understand their market position, making it easier to select the suitable supplier.

Global GMA Monomers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global GMA monomers market can be attributed to the growing demand from the end-user industries especially the automotive sector. Manufacturers of high-performance automotive products use GMA monomers to coat related components for mitigating problems such as heat, wear, corrosion, and friction.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers that offer cost-effective logistics solutions. Since logistical costs form a major part of operational costs, the buyers must focus on cutting down additional costs. Therefore engaging with suppliers that offer sea freight services or intermodal transportation services would benefit the buyers in this market.

