Global Nanowire-based Devices Technologies and Markets 2015-2022 - Market will Grow from Nearly $1.6 Billion in 2017 to Around $6.0 Billion by 2022

The "Nanowire-based Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Nanowire-Based Devices will Grow from Nearly $1.6 Billion in 2017 to Around $6.0 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 30.6%

Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2022

A comprehensive review of current and emerging applications, and descriptions of various types of nanowire-based devices (e.g., metallic, semiconducting, and ceramic)

Identification of market segments that have the highest growth based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends

Information on the fabrication technologies currently used to manufacture nanowire-based devices, known technical issues, and status of development and commercialization of these devices

Information on the leading producers of nanowire-based devices and geographical distribution of manufacturers

Detailed company profiles of leading industry players

This report provides an updated review of various types of nanowire-based devices and their fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.



The current market status for nanowire-based devices delineates, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The nanowire-based device market is analyzed based on the following segments: device category, material, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Nanowires

The Nanotechnology Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanowire-based Devices

Types and Applications of Nanowire-based Devices

4: Technology

Introduction

Nanowire Fabrication Technologies

Nanowire Materials

Latest Technological Developments, 2015 to Present

Other Relevant R&D Activities

5: Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market Growth Trends

Market Forecast

6: Global Industry Structure

Leading Manufacturers of Nanowire Products

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

7: Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trend by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Device Type

Trends by Nanowire Material Type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pwt4mj/nanowirebased





