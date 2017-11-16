Global Nanowire-based Devices Technologies and Markets 2015-2022 - Market will Grow from Nearly $1.6 Billion in 2017 to Around $6.0 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nanowire-based Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Nanowire-Based Devices will Grow from Nearly $1.6 Billion in 2017 to Around $6.0 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 30.6%
Report Includes
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2022
- A comprehensive review of current and emerging applications, and descriptions of various types of nanowire-based devices (e.g., metallic, semiconducting, and ceramic)
- Identification of market segments that have the highest growth based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends
- Information on the fabrication technologies currently used to manufacture nanowire-based devices, known technical issues, and status of development and commercialization of these devices
- Information on the leading producers of nanowire-based devices and geographical distribution of manufacturers
- Detailed company profiles of leading industry players
This report provides an updated review of various types of nanowire-based devices and their fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.
The current market status for nanowire-based devices delineates, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The nanowire-based device market is analyzed based on the following segments: device category, material, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.
More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Nanowires
- The Nanotechnology Industry
- Milestones in the History of Nanowire-based Devices
- Types and Applications of Nanowire-based Devices
4: Technology
- Introduction
- Nanowire Fabrication Technologies
- Nanowire Materials
- Latest Technological Developments, 2015 to Present
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
5: Global Markets
- Analysis Outline
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Forecast
6: Global Industry Structure
- Leading Manufacturers of Nanowire Products
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
7: Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trend by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Device Type
- Trends by Nanowire Material Type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pwt4mj/nanowirebased
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716