By monitoring a sector ETF investors can get visibility on the money flow in and out of its components, especially when such an ETF is exposed to global stocks. We received an alert from our researchers that the gaming sector ETF could be the next big thing. BJK - VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF launched on 22nd Jan 2008, set up with the intention to track the overall performance of global companies involved ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...