NEWTOWN, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. ("Life's Time Capsule") (OTC PINK: LTCP), an online data storage and social media company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of (1) all of Towers Investors.com, Inc.'s interest in the Christ Card System and (2) all of the assets of New York Post Publishing, Inc. including its online website and fifty percent of the Towers Financial Corporation's victims' restitution claims against the New York Post Newspaper.

Management believes that these assets bring significant value to Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. (LTCP).

Management believes that the Christ Card System adds a large potential revenue source, with potentially a substantial number of relationships to cross-sell other services, which it is believed will rapidly expand our overall valuation on a per-card member basis.

Christ Card System is an e-commerce, faith-based platform, which potentially has access to a substantial number of debit and credit card users from across the World. Christ Card System provides a donation rebate incentive for each card user to their church or ministry when buying merchandise online and is an incentive based program for people of faith to purchase goods and services through designated retailers with millions in revenue flowing to all participants in the program.

Cross-selling of other services will be another source of revenues for LTCP. Management believes that we will have over four million card users and millions in revenues from this service in 2018. The valuation per card user and the revenue component should raise the overall valuation of LTCP significantly during the coming year.

We intend to assemble an elite technical team to support our Christian shopping mall and tracking system. Our team is headed by Chief Technology Officer, Derek Markey, who has over a decade of experience with Amazon, eBay, Commission Junction and LinkShare.

"We now have substantial assets, key relationships and technical expertise in place to execute upon our plan to build a multibillion-dollar company. This acquisition is the first phase of transitioning LTCP from a social media and data storage provider to a technology holding company with a multitude of products and services collectively integrated under one entity to build shareholder value," said Frank Brady, Chief Executive Officer of Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. (LTCP).

With its newly acquired assets, Management believes it will be able to proceed to meet requirements to be listed on NASDAQ pursuant to the mandatory rules.

About Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc.

Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., is an innovative company positioned in the social media and online secure data storage space with unique services built to capture, preserve and share your digital legacy for present and future generations to add to and pass along for centuries to come. To ensure a lifetime of safekeeping and sharing of your digital legacy, Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc., has partnered with Amazon to utilize its renowned cloud storage infrastructure. The mobile app, available in iTunes and Google Play stores, makes it convenient and easy to securely upload media stored on your phone for backup and sharing. Life's Time Capsule Services, Inc. offers both free and fee-based plans as a service option.

With our robust infrastructure and specialized personnel in place, the next natural progression was to build the MarketPlace, which features businesses, professionals and job seekers both locally and nationally. To successfully support this concept, our team has twenty years of experience in online digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) used to increase traffic and sales through your professional online presence. This idea was created to promote local businesses, professionals and job seekers.

