SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'professional services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Legal Services Procurement Research Report', 'Document Management and Storage Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Inbound Support Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005884/en/

Legal Services, Document Management and Storage Services, and Inbound Support Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Legal Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global legal services market can be attributed to growing inflow of foreign investments in regions like India, Thailand, and China due to the regulatory changes. These regulatory changes have increased the adoption rate of outsourcing legal services. Many sectors such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, automotive, food and beverages, tobacco, and retail outsource legal services adding to the market growth.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in the legal services market should identify and assess suppliers based on their adoption of advanced technological tools. They must engage with suppliers that provide cloud-based platforms for better collaboration. Cloud-based platforms also provide better efficiency in terms of management, organization, and collection of data.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Document Management and Storage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global document management and storage services market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of information governance systems by various organizations across the globe. Organizations require such services as it acts as a strategic tool to quantify and categorize data. Furthermore, the growth of digital technology has led to information management in electronic forms that offer various advantages to the end-user segments.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer customized services by designing tools for effective analysis, extraction, and storage of data. Also, the buyers prefer to engage with service providers that offer end-to-end services for the document lifecycle. Moreover, adopting these procurement practices ensures easy maintenance of audit trails, and quick retrieval of documents when required.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Inbound Support Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global inbound support market can be attributed to an increased focus by various businesses on developing customer-centric models, due to its ability to improve engagement and satisfaction levels. The buyers prefer to outsource support services as it helps them to maximize cost benefits, improve security, and privacy.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should engage with the suppliers after assessing the technology adopted by them; they should also evaluate the relevance of integrated systems to their business requirements. Collaborating with suppliers that use Omni-channels for support services provides customers the option to select the most convenient and available channel.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of professional services procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/professional-services

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005884/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com