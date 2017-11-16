United States $2.5 Billion Commercial Amino Acids Markets, 2022 Featuring 25 Key Companies

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -

The U.S. Amino Acid Market will Grow from Nearly $2.0 Billion in 2017 to $2.5 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.8% for the Period of 2017-2022

This report outlines the properties of the 20 commercial essential amino acids that are delineated in the genetic code, current and future uses, technology and their manufacturers.

It focuses on three commercial amino acid markets: animal feed supplements; flavoring and nutritional additives for human food; and specialty uses, including medical, therapeutic, research and industrial applications.

Feed and food applications offer steady growth opportunities to their manufacturers, and their use will continue to grow as a result of both population increases and an overall increase in the global standard of living.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Commercial Interests

Feed Fortification

Food Flavoring Agents

Specialty Uses

Dietary Needs

Biologic Value of Amino Acid Mixtures

Recommended Daily Allowance

Amino Acid Metabolism

Isolation and Analysis

Regulation

4: Structure of the Industry and Its Competitive Aspects

Important Strategies

Major Manufacturers

New Capacity

Market Share

Market Forces

Global Market

Animal Feed Supplements

Technical Factors

5: Methionine



6: Lysine

Consumption Patterns

7: Threonine



8: Tryptophan



9: Food Flavoring Agents

10: Phenylalanine

Phenylalanine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Aspartame Artificial Sweeteners

Competitive Aspects of the Sweetener Market

Aspartame-Sweetened Products

Diet Beverage Aspartame Use

Pharmaceutical Uses of Phenylalanine

11: Glutamic Acid

Glutamic Acid Production Technology

Glutamic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns

MSG Regulation

Chinese Restaurant Syndrome

FASEB Report on MSG

12: Cysteine/Cystine

Cysteine/Cystine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Cysteine and Nutraceuticals

Cysteine/Cystine Production Technology

13: Aspartic Acid

Aspartic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns

Aspartic Acid Copolymers

Aspartic Acid Production Technology

14: Specialty Uses

Pharmaceutical Products

Chemical Intermediates

Cosmetics and Amino Acids

Photography and Amino Acids

Detergent and Amino Acids

15: Glycine



16: Alanine



17: Arginine



18: Proline



19: Leucine



20: Valine

21: Tyrosine



22: Isoleucine

23: Serine

24: Asparagine

Asparagine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Asparagine Production Technology

25: Glutamine

Glutamine Applications and Consumption Patterns

Glutamine Production Technology

26: Histidine

Histidine Applications

Histidine Production Technology

27: Company Profiles

Adisseo USA

Ajinomoto Aminoscience Llc

Ajinomoto Co.

Ajinomoto Food Ingredients Llc

Ajinomoto Heartland Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

(Group) Co. Ltd. CJ Corp.

Daesang Corp.

Evonik Degussa Corp.

Fufeng Group Ltd.

Global Biochem Technology Group

Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co.

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Nippon Soda

Novus International Inc.

Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.

Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co. Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co.

Solvay Rhodia

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tanabe Usa Inc.

Vedan International Ltd.

Zhejiang Chemicals Import/Export Corp.

