United States $2.5 Billion Commercial Amino Acids Markets, 2022 Featuring 25 Key Companies

The U.S. Amino Acid Market will Grow from Nearly $2.0 Billion in 2017 to $2.5 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.8% for the Period of 2017-2022
This report outlines the properties of the 20 commercial essential amino acids that are delineated in the genetic code, current and future uses, technology and their manufacturers.
It focuses on three commercial amino acid markets: animal feed supplements; flavoring and nutritional additives for human food; and specialty uses, including medical, therapeutic, research and industrial applications.
Feed and food applications offer steady growth opportunities to their manufacturers, and their use will continue to grow as a result of both population increases and an overall increase in the global standard of living.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Commercial Interests
- Feed Fortification
- Food Flavoring Agents
- Specialty Uses
- Dietary Needs
- Biologic Value of Amino Acid Mixtures
- Recommended Daily Allowance
- Amino Acid Metabolism
- Isolation and Analysis
- Regulation
4: Structure of the Industry and Its Competitive Aspects
- Important Strategies
- Major Manufacturers
- New Capacity
- Market Share
- Market Forces
- Global Market
- Animal Feed Supplements
- Technical Factors
5: Methionine
6: Lysine
- Lysine
- Consumption Patterns
7: Threonine
8: Tryptophan
9: Food Flavoring Agents
10: Phenylalanine
- Phenylalanine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Aspartame Artificial Sweeteners
- Competitive Aspects of the Sweetener Market
- Aspartame-Sweetened Products
- Diet Beverage Aspartame Use
- Pharmaceutical Uses of Phenylalanine
11: Glutamic Acid
- Glutamic Acid Production Technology
- Glutamic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns
- MSG Regulation
- Chinese Restaurant Syndrome
- FASEB Report on MSG
12: Cysteine/Cystine
- Cysteine/Cystine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Cysteine and Nutraceuticals
- Cysteine/Cystine Production Technology
13: Aspartic Acid
- Aspartic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Aspartic Acid Copolymers
- Aspartic Acid Production Technology
14: Specialty Uses
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Chemical Intermediates
- Cosmetics and Amino Acids
- Photography and Amino Acids
- Detergent and Amino Acids
15: Glycine
16: Alanine
17: Arginine
18: Proline
19: Leucine
20: Valine
21: Tyrosine
22: Isoleucine
23: Serine
24: Asparagine
- Asparagine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Asparagine Production Technology
25: Glutamine
- Glutamine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Glutamine Production Technology
26: Histidine
- Histidine Applications
- Histidine Production Technology
27: Company Profiles
- Adisseo USA
- Ajinomoto Aminoscience Llc
- Ajinomoto Co.
- Ajinomoto Food Ingredients Llc
- Ajinomoto Heartland Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
- CJ Corp.
- Daesang Corp.
- Evonik Degussa Corp.
- Fufeng Group Ltd.
- Global Biochem Technology Group
- Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co.
- Kyowa Hakko Bio
- Nippon Soda
- Novus International Inc.
- Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.
- Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co. Ltd.
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co.
- Solvay Rhodia
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tanabe Usa Inc.
- Vedan International Ltd.
- Zhejiang Chemicals Import/Export Corp.
