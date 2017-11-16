sprite-preloader
Investor Network Invites You to the Haynes International, Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Friday, November 17, 2017

KOKOMO, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017, to be held Friday, November 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: November 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8033
  • International: 201-689-8033
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22422 or www.haynesintl.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on December 17, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • Replay ID#: 22422
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.haynesintl.com

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

SOURCE: Investor Network


