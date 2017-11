Immunotherapy with Oncolytic Viruses and mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics 2017 - Pipeline, Stakeholders, Deals, Industry Trends & Opportunities

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

mRNA is a rather versatile therapeutic modality and offers a range of advantages. mRNA lacks genomic integration and its use results in transient expression of the encoded protein. This favorable safety profile makes mRNA especially attractive for vaccines and gene editing. mRNA is well defined chemically which ensures reproducible manufacturing at high yield, purity and activity. Improvements of lipid nanoparticle formulations as a vehicle for in vivo systemic delivery of mRNA has greatly favored the development of in vivo transfection strategies.

It is increasingly recognized that oncolytic viruses not only are able to directly lyse cancer cells, but they also free" tumor specific neoantigens, indirectly acting as a cancer vaccine. The so far modest efficacy of oncolytic viruses still can be improved when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors.



This lead to an increased partnering interest of the major immuno-oncology (I-O) players, but also of investors who view oncolytic viruses as a must be for I-O combination regimens. Optimization of oncolytic viruses is ongoing and new constructs intend to solve some of the open problems regarding the way of administration (intratumoral vs systemic), higher cancer cell specific replication capacity, and longer persistence in vivo.



The original reports were published in January and June 2017, respectively:

The Oncolytic Virus Landscape 2017: an analysis of pipeline, stakeholders, deals, industry trends & opportunities

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics 2017: an industry analysis of technologies, pipelines, stakeholders and deals

Key Topics Covered:



mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics 2017: an industry analysis of technologies, pipelines, stakeholders and deals



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction & Overview



3 Profiles of mRNA-based Vaccines & Therapeutics

3.1 Standardized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines

3.2 Individualized Therapeutic Cancer mRNA Vaccines

3.3 Therapeutic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines

3.4 Prophylactic Infectious Disease mRNA Vaccines & Adjuvants

3.5 mRNA in Immuno-Oncology

3.6 mRNA Therapeutic for Monogenetic Diseases

3.7 mRNA Therapeutic for Other Diseases



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Standardized mRNA Cancer Vaccines

4.2 Individualized mRNA Cancer Vaccines

4.3 Therapeutic mRNA Infectious Disease Vaccines

4.4 Prophylactic mRNA Infectious Disease Vaccines

4.5 Replicon RNA Infectious Disease Vaccines

4.6 mRNA Protein Therapeutics for Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases

4.7 mRNA Protein Therapeutics for Ornithine TransCarbomylase (OTC) Deficiency

4.8 mRNA Protein Therapeutics for Cystic Fibrosis

4.9 mRNA Protein Therapeutics for Other Genetic Diseases

4.10 mRNA Antibody Therapeutics

4.11 Therapeutic mRNA-based Gene Editing

4.12 Ex vivo mRNA-based T-Cell Engineering



5 Profiles of Selected mRNA & Delivery Technologies

5.1 Ex vivo mRNA Loading

5.2 In vivo Carrier & mRNA

5.3 mRNA Vaccines & Stimulants / Adjuvants



6 Technology Analysis

6.1 mRNA Modifications

6.2 mRNA Efficiencies

6.3 Adjuvant/Stimulant & Carrier Technologies for mRNA-based Vaccines

6.4 Carriers for mRNA-based Protein & Antibody Therapeutics



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Companies focused on mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines

7.2 Companies with a focus on self-amplifying mRNA (Replicon RNA)

7.3 Companies with a focus on mRNA Delivery

7.4 Companies with a focus on Gene Editing and CAR T-Cells

7.5 Companies focused on Contract Manufacturing of mRNA

7.6 Biopharmaceutical Companies with mRNA Programs

7.7 Major Pharmaceutical Companies with mRNA Programs



8 Stakeholder Analysis

8.1 mRNA Technology Companies

8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies with mRNA Programs



9 mRNA Manufacturing

9.1 In-house mRNA Manufacturing

9.2 Out-sourced mRNA Manufacturing



10 Financial Perspective on mRNA

10.1 mRNA Partnering Deals

10.2 Funded mRNA Programs



11 Outlook



12 References

The Oncolytic Virus Landscape 2017: an analysis of pipeline, stakeholders, deals, industry trends & opportunities



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction & Overview



3 Selection, Design & Construction of Oncolytic Viruses

3.1 Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.2 Adenoviruses - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.3 Vaccinia Virus - Based Oncolytic Viruses

3.4 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.5 Newcastle Disease Virus - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.6 Various Oncolytic Viruses



4 Profiles of Oncolytic Viruses

4.1 HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.2 Adenovirus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.3 Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.4 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.5 Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.6 Various Oncolytic Viruses

4.7 Stem Cell-delivered Oncolytic Viruses



5 Analysis of Oncolytic Virus Pipeline

5.1 Overview of the Pipeline of Oncolytic Viruses

5.2 Approved and Marketed Oncolytic Viruses

5.3 Late Stage Development of Oncolytic Viruses

5.4 Combination of Oncolytic Viruses with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Other Anti-Tumor Agents

5.5 Armed Oncolytic Viruses



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Pharma & Biotech

6.2 First Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

6.3 Second Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

6.4 Third Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

6.5 Fourth Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies



7 Stakeholder Analysis

7.1 Pharma & Biotech

7.2 First Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

7.3 Second Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

7.4 Third Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

7.5 Fourth Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies



8 Financing & Partnering

8.1 Grants, Credits & Donations

8.2 Venture Capital, Private Equity & Private Placements

8.3 Partnering Deals

8.4 Listing on the Stock Market

8.5 Mergers & Acquisitions



9 Trends & Opportunities



10 References



