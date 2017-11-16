Heat Biologics Inc.: Heat Biologics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Heat intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to continue to fund its and its subsidiaries' pre-clinical and clinical programs, for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to acquire, license, or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, product candidates, or other intellectual property. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares described above are being offered by Heat pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-221201) that was previously filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Aegis Capital Corp., 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019; via telephone at 212-813-1010, or email: prospectus@aegiscap.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer by inducing CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. Heat is currently enrolling patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. Heat also has numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and include statements regarding the proposed public offering as well as Heat's ongoing clinical programs and potential licensing or acquisition of assets. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, the success of Heat's clinical programs, the ability to locate suitable licensing and acquisition targets, and the other factors described in Heat's filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

