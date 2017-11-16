SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'information technology' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Workplace Computing Devices Procurement Research Report', 'IT Software Procurement Research Report', and 'Enterprise Application Procurement Research Report'

Global Workplace Computing Devices Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global workplace computing devices market can be attributed to the decline in the global shipment of traditional PCs due to a drop in desktop sales. The end-user segments include various sectors industrial segments such as healthcare establishments, telecommunication industries, government institutions, IT companies, and research and consulting services.

The buyers in the global workplace computing devices market should identify and engage with suppliers who possess technological expertise. The buyers must focus on adopting latest technological innovations, and they should implement technologically advanced devices that meet the needs of projects and business processes.

Global IT Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IT software market can be attributed to the popularity and growing demand for hybrid cloud platforms for data storage. Globally the companies prefer hybrid cloud platforms as it makes it possible to store private data and other important information on private cloud whereas the other general data which is not important can be stored on public cloud storage platforms.

The buyers in the global IT software market should engage with suppliers to check for hardware-agnostic software; this helps them overcome software scalability issues. They should adopt the practice of creating a detailed requirement specifications document to identify all features and sub-features that the software should address, this helps them select the software based on their requirements.

Global Enterprise Application Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global enterprise application market can be attributed to the growing adoption and increase in the use of hybrid enterprise applications across various end-user segments. Cloud-based software applications offer many advantages like scalability, agility, and cost-effectiveness, this has encouraged many organizations to migrate their enterprise applications to the cloud.

The buyers in this market should engage with services providers after evaluating their past performance and response times. Since the technology used determines the scalability of the software the buyers should select enterprise application systems that are based on new technologies. Moreover, adopting this procurement practice increases the lifespan and agility of systems.

