Global Healthcare Analytics Markets & Technologies, 2017-2022 - Market to Reach $14.9 Billion at a CAGR of 15.8%

The "Healthcare Analytics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This research report categorizes the healthcare analytics market by type, application, component, end user and delivery model. Applications include financial, clinical, operational and administrative and population health analytics. Components include services, software and hardware. Delivery includes on premise and on demand delivery models. End users include payers, providers and others.
The financial analytics are provided for claims processing; revenue cycle management (RCM); payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA); risk adjustment; and risk assessment. Clinical analytics is provided for quality improvement and clinical benchmarking; clinical decision support; regulatory reporting and compliance; comparative analytics and comparative effectiveness; and performance measurement. Operation and administrative analytics are provided for supply chain analytics, workforce analytics and strategic analytics.
Report Includes
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- A look at how healthcare analytics utilizes systematic data from clinical and business fronts to arrive at insights that are developed with the help of statistical, contextual, quantitative, predictive, and cognitive spectrums
- Evaluations of factors driving the market, such as the introduction of federal healthcare policies, increased focus on data collection and analysis for better customer service, progress in clinical outcomes, rapid technological advances, and the emergence of social media
- Analysis of growth inhibitors, such as data security issues, patient data confidentiality, cultural barriers to IT adoption, and lack of manpower with cross-functional analytical skills
- A look at the role different participants in the industry play, including the government, insurers, medical staff, and physicians
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Healthcare Industry
- Definition
- Types of Analytics
4: Market Breakdown by End User
- Payer
- Provider
5: Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Clinical Analytics
- Market Dynamics
- Financial Analytics
- Operational and Administrative Analytics
- Population Health Analytics
6: Market Breakdown by Region
7: Global Market for Healthcare Analytics by Product: Hardware, Software and Services
8: Global Market for Healthcare Analytics by Delivery Mode
9: Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Elsevier B.V.
- Health Catalyst
- IBM Corp.
- Inovalon
- Mckesson Corp
- Medeanalytics
- Optum Inc. (Part Of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)
- Oracle Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Truven Health Analytics Inc.
- Verisk Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzk5mv/healthcare
