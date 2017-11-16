Global Healthcare Analytics Markets & Technologies, 2017-2022 - Market to Reach $14.9 Billion at a CAGR of 15.8%

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Healthcare Analytics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research report categorizes the healthcare analytics market by type, application, component, end user and delivery model. Applications include financial, clinical, operational and administrative and population health analytics. Components include services, software and hardware. Delivery includes on premise and on demand delivery models. End users include payers, providers and others.

The financial analytics are provided for claims processing; revenue cycle management (RCM); payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA); risk adjustment; and risk assessment. Clinical analytics is provided for quality improvement and clinical benchmarking; clinical decision support; regulatory reporting and compliance; comparative analytics and comparative effectiveness; and performance measurement. Operation and administrative analytics are provided for supply chain analytics, workforce analytics and strategic analytics.

Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A look at how healthcare analytics utilizes systematic data from clinical and business fronts to arrive at insights that are developed with the help of statistical, contextual, quantitative, predictive, and cognitive spectrums

Evaluations of factors driving the market, such as the introduction of federal healthcare policies, increased focus on data collection and analysis for better customer service, progress in clinical outcomes, rapid technological advances, and the emergence of social media

Analysis of growth inhibitors, such as data security issues, patient data confidentiality, cultural barriers to IT adoption, and lack of manpower with cross-functional analytical skills

A look at the role different participants in the industry play, including the government, insurers, medical staff, and physicians

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Healthcare Industry

Definition

Types of Analytics

4: Market Breakdown by End User

Payer

Provider

5: Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Clinical Analytics

Market Dynamics

Financial Analytics

Operational and Administrative Analytics

Population Health Analytics

6: Market Breakdown by Region

7: Global Market for Healthcare Analytics by Product: Hardware, Software and Services

8: Global Market for Healthcare Analytics by Delivery Mode

9: Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Elsevier B.V.

Health Catalyst

IBM Corp.

Inovalon

Mckesson Corp

Medeanalytics

Optum Inc. (Part Of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Truven Health Analytics Inc.

Verisk Analytics



