The Top Hotels Currently in Canada's Project Pipeline

ROTENBURG, Germany, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With its snowy location as the United States' northern neighbor, Canada can sometimes be overlooked by those of us in the hospitality space as the larger countries smaller sibling. While the United States is among the most vibrant markets in the global hospitality industry, the savvy hotel owner and operator would do well to remember that that country has a robust and thriving project pipeline of its own, one that is well worth knowing much more about.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606562/Canada_Project_Pipeline_Infographic.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606563/Top_Hotel_Canada.jpg )



Canada's pipeline overall currently features a total of 43 projects that once completed will yield 7,571 combined rooms. The three cities leading the way for hotel development in Canada right now are Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa. The majority of the 43 projects are currently under construction, with 9 of them preparing to open for guests by the end of this year while 20 others are slated to make their own debuts some time in 2018.

Let's take a look at a couple of the top individual hotels that are currently under development in Canada's project pipeline:

Hotel X Toronto

Currently in the pre-opening phase, Canada's Hotel X Toronto will be available for guests any day now, offering a total of 406 rooms. This is a unique lakefront urban resort which brings to Toronto a cutting-edge mix of hospitality, sports and entertainment options in an urban setting. Housed in a modernistic iconic tower, the property rises 29 stories above the scenic waterfront below.

Hotel X Toronto is the only hotel on the historic grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition, located just inside the iconic Princes' Gates and opposite the Direct Energy Centre. It is also connected by skybridge to the Allstream Centre. The property's unique sports and entertainment concept along with lavish garden setting and spectacular views create an unparalleled guest environment. Hotel X Toronto also aspires to be a LEED certified project, which means it would have a high level of environmental sustainability. These aspirations are evidenced right away, as the property features a living green wall behind reception with clusters of live trees and greenery planted elsewhere in the lobby.

Hard Rock Casino Ottawa

Currently in the planning process, this hotel is aiming to be opened by the second quarter of 2019, and when it is complete it will have a total of 400 rooms to offer guests. This a conversion project that will encompass a dramatic renovation, including a redesign of the gaming floors. Additionally, phase one will include updates to the arrival experience, porte cochere, signage, racetrack and grandstand. Pending required approvals, the subsequent expansion program will bring the addition of a Hard Rock Hotel, Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, a Hard Rock Cafe & Center Bar, a Rock Shop where fans can purchase the brand's iconic merchandise, innovative music displays and memorabilia from the brand's curated collection, as well as more than 13,000 square meters of gaming space with additional slot machines and table games.

Two other hotel projects in Canada worth mentioning are the folliwing:

COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA

This will be a new dual-branded hotel, the Residence Inn by Marriott and Courtyard by Marriott [READ MORE]

WESTCORP DOWNTOWN HOTEL KELOWNA

This new 26 story hotel is constructed on the former Willow Inn site. [READ MORE]



More detailed information on Canada's hotel projects and its architects and management involved can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Contact: Lennart Kooy, 005491154871099