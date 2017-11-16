Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Starch Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of starch and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The high demand for native and modified starch from end-user industries such as food processing, mining, textiles, construction, and packaging is driving the growth of the global starch market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Increase in the global demand for starch from end-user industries has driven suppliers to set up new plants and expand existing plants through joint ventures to increase their production capacity," added Kowshik.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the global starch market can be attributed to the growing demand for cornstarch. It is used in many industrial applications by end-user segments like food processing, food and beverage, confectioneries, textiles, mining, construction, and paper and packaging industry. It is used as an adhesive in the paper and packaging industry and as a binding agent in the construction industry.

Buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that provide organic starch variants. The demand for suppliers that can provide organic starch has increased due to the growing awareness among consumers about organic foods. Also, the growing preference for organic starch variants among the buyers has led to its demand, as it is used as a binding and thickening agent.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers includes challenges that arise due to the degradation of modified starch resulting in quality and safety issues. To overcome this challenge the buyers need to incorporate a contract clause wherein suppliers need to run multiple tests to evaluate the compatibility of the modified starch with the food product.

Starch Market Pricing Trends

The volume-based pricing model and market pricing model find comparable adoption in the global starch market. The volume-based pricing model is the preferred model among the buyers in the global starch industry as it helps them achieve cost savings for purchasing bulk quantities and it reduces the risk in case of sudden price fluctuations of raw materials. The market-pricing model offers an advantage of pricing transparency as the prices are set based on the prevailing market conditions.

