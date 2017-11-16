Ratings Spiked Double Digits in Host City of London +35% for 15-34 and +11% for All Individuals Versus Last Year

Fans Drive Social Engagement to New Heights +35% Across All Platforms

The 2017 MTV EMAs on Sunday, 12 November, 2017 proved to be the world's biggest night in music. Across all markets where audience information is currently available, the show's ratings grew +7% and for all individuals and +9% for 15-34 versus the previous year. There were significant ratings spikes in Spain, Africa, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and South Africa. In this year's host market, the UK ratings were up double digits for all individuals (+11%) and 15-34 (+36%).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116006485/en/

Host Rita Ora opens the 2017 MTV EMA rocking diamonds and a bathrobe. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled fans were drawn to the star power of this year's EMAs and grateful to London, a world-class city that saw artists from every corner of the world join together for the biggest celebration of music," said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. "No doubt the star-studded lineup and unprecedented number of performances from some of the biggest names in music proved this year's show to be an unmissable event."

On the social front, video streams were up significantly +35% across all platforms. Additionally, the 2017 EMA It Girls and Social Squad, made up of a diverse group of music tastemakers, content creators and influencers from all over the world including US, Germany, UK, Brazil, Africa, Latin America, Spain, and the Netherlands-together reached over 36M followers on Instagram alone

Viewers who tuned in were treated to a stand-out performance by 2017 MTV EMAs host Rita Ora, and electrifying performances from Eminem, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, The Killers, Kesha, Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana, and Camila Cabello. All of the action took place on a state-of-the-art set, a first for any awards show, comprised of a raised stage and 20 hydraulic lifts. Meanwhile, U2 performed "Get Out Of Your Own Way" from London's historic Trafalgar Square and was honored with the night's prestigious milestone award, Global Icon

The 2017 MTV EMAs was broadcast LIVE across the globe on Sunday, 12 November at 8:00PM GMT from the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England in partnership with LondonIsOpen. One of the biggest global music events of the year that celebrated the hottest artists from around the world, the MTV EMAs bring music fans a unique, multiplatform experience across MTV's global networks of more than 60 channels and 300 digital media properties and platforms. The 2017 MTV EMAs marked a return to London for the first time in 21 years. The 2018 MTV EMAs will take place in Bilbao, Spain

About Viacom International Media Networks

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), is comprised of many of the world's most popular multimedia entertainment brands, including MTV, MTV LIVE HD, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, and more. Viacom brands reach approximately 4.3 billion cumulative subscribers in 180+ countries and territories via more than 300 locally programmed and operated TV channels and more than 550 digital media and mobile TV properties, in 43 languages. Keep up with VIMN news by visiting the VIMN PR Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/VIMN_PR. For more information about Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com, blog.viacom.com and the Viacom Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/Viacom.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116006485/en/

Contacts:

For Viacom International Media Networks

Jessica Nicola, 212-846-4043

Vice President, International Communications

Jessica.Nicola@viacommix.com