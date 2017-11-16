Global Automotive Body-In-White Components Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Adoption of High Cost Material Combined with Rise in Overall Consumption

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Automotive Body-in-white Components Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive body-in-white industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global body-in-white market with detailed market segmentation by component position, material type, component type, body structure and geography. The global body-in-white market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Body-in-white is referred to a stage in the manufacturing and design of automotive vehicles. It is basically the assembly of panels and frames made up of homogenous materials (such as steel, aluminum, and composites). Growing demand for reduced vehicle weight thus, improving overall vehicle mileage is expected to transform the body-in-white market. It is expected that aluminum cast metal will be dominating the body-in-white market in the near future, with light weight and anti-corrosion functionalities being one of the major trends.

Growing importance of vehicle safety, awareness towards ENCAP ratings and aerodynamics will drive the market in coming years whereas reasons such as high composites price can act as a restraining factor in the market. The rise of monocoque body structure has opened a potential avenue of application for body-in-white market and will bring new opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Magna International Inc., Hyundai Rotem, and BENTELER International Inc. among others.

Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers



Robust growth in passenger car production globally is fueling the revenue growth

Increasing adoption of high cost material combined with rise in overall consumption

Key Market Restraints/Challenges

High capital requirement for offering high-end manufacturing capabilities

Key Market Opportunities



Asian Countries primarily China , Japan , Korea, and India represent significant revenue growth opportunity for global suppliers

, , Korea, and represent significant revenue growth opportunity for global suppliers Developing multi-material capabilities and continued R&D investments will create revenue growth potential for component suppliers

Future Trends



Light weight vehicles paving the way for multi-material components

Key Topics Covered:



1. Tables & Figures



2. Introduction



3. Key Takeaways



4. Market Landscape



5. Global Automotive BIW Component Market - Key Industry Dynamics



6. Global Automotive BIW Component Market - Qualitative Analysis



7. Automotive BIW Component Market - Global



8. Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis - By Material Type



9. Global Automotive BIW Components Share Analysis - By Material Composition



10. Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis - By Component Position



11. Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis - By Component Type



12. Global Automotive BIW Component Market Analysis - By Body Structure



13. Global Automotive BIW Component Market - Geographical Analysis



14. Industry Landscape



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Global Automotive BIW Component Market - Key Company Profiles



AIDA Engineering Ltd.

BENTELER International AG

Eagle Press & Equipment Co.

Gestamp Automicion SA

Hyundai Rotem Company

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

