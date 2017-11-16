Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Second Quarter FY2018 Highlights

Revenue of $228.0 million, up 16.1% year-over-year and up 9.0% sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.6 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9%, compared to $37.4 million and 19.1% in the year-ago quarter

GAAP net income of $18.4 million, up 13.2% year-over-year and up 191.9% sequentially

Non-GAAP net income of $28.0 million, up 0.7% from $27.8 million in the year-ago quarter and up 63.8% from $17.1 million last quarter

Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter

As of September 30, 2017, total number of employees was 13,090; Annual revenue per billable engineer was $82,800, up 4.9% year-over-year and up 9.0% sequentially

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included at the end of the release.

"Second quarter results were largely in line with our expectations as execution of our strategic transformation drove strong growth in several verticals and offset moderating demand patterns among our top two accounts," said Dmitry Loschinin, Luxoft's CEO and President "Key highlights of our progress include year-over-year revenue growth of 75.6% in Automotive, 43.2% in Financial Services excluding the top two accounts, and 26.0% in Telecom. Overall, we generated 37.5% revenue growth year-over-year outside our top two accounts, which demonstrates the steady progress we are making in transforming our business through new vertical growth, strengthened key platform-architecture expertise and expanded delivery-center scale. Importantly, we also further increased our High Performance Accounts (HPAs) which reached nearly 36.6% of revenue."

During the quarter, the Company continued to expand its global sales and delivery, including opening a new office in Bangalore, India and increasing its presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) through the acquisition of derivIT. In addition to diversifying across attractive new verticals, emphasis was placed on generating balanced growth across key global markets. Progress here includes Q2 year-over-year revenue growth of 54.9% in APAC, 21.2% in Europe and 17.1% in North America.

The Company continued to decrease client concentration of its top two accounts while driving improved operating and financial performance. The top two accounts in the second quarter amounted to 35.4% of revenue, representing a 10.1% point decrease year-over-year. On the same basis, the top five accounts amounted to 46.7% of revenue, representing an 11.4% point decrease and the top ten accounts amounted to 57.5% of revenue, a decrease of 11.1% points.

Mr. Loschinin concluded, "We continue to place strategic emphasis on accelerating our shift to digital innovation as demand for complex digital and cloud-based deployments remain strong. Looking ahead, we are confident that our overall strategy is aligned with the long-term trends across each of our verticals as we look to become an increasingly critical strategic partner for our customers. The entire management team is focused on driving stronger execution, building momentum across our verticals and further driving our business transformation. We believe we are taking the right steps to best position Luxoft for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders."

Outlook for the Financial Year Ending March 31, 2018

The Company is reiterating its full-year outlook which includes:

Revenue is expected to be at least $920 million, which represents an increase of at least 17.1% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 15.5% 16.5%

Diluted EPS on GAAP basis is expected to be at least $1.53, and diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis at least $2.85

EPS is based on an estimated weighted average of 34.4 million diluted shares

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 13,000 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with US GAAP, this press release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted Earnings per share (EPS) and Free Cash Flow (FCF). EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, where interest includes unwinding of the discount rate for contingent liabilities. Prior year amounts were amended accordingly. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of fair value adjustments to intangible assets and impairment thereof and other acquisitions related costs that may include changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Non-GAAP diluted EPS are calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average number of diluted shares. Free Cash Flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditure which consists of purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as defined in the cash flow statement.

We adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude stock based compensation, because it is a non-cash expense. We also adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the change in fair value of contingent consideration, because we believe these expenses are not indicative of what we consider to be normal course of operations. Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets in order to allow management and investors to evaluate our results from operating activities as if these assets have been developed internally rather than acquired in a business combination. Finally, we adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude acquisition-related costs, which comprise payments to consulting firms as well as fees paid upon successful completion of acquisition; as well as certain incentive payments for members of management of the acquired companies as provided for in the acquisition agreements. These payments are based on performance of the acquired businesses and are classified as part of management compensation rather than part of purchase consideration. These costs vary with the size and complexity of each acquisition and are generally inconsistent in amount and frequency, and therefore, we believe that they may not be indicative of the size and volume of future acquisition-related costs.

We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they present a better measure of our core business and management uses them internally to evaluate our ongoing performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enhancing and understanding of our operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable US GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between US GAAP and non-GAAP results are provided in the accompanying tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the persistence and intensification of competition in the IT industry; the future growth of spending in IT services outsourcing generally and in each of our industry verticals, application outsourcing and custom application development and offshore research and development services; the level of growth of demand for our services from our clients; the level of increase in revenues from our new clients; seasonal trends and the budget and work cycles of our clients; general economic and business conditions in our locations, including geopolitical instability and social, economic or political uncertainties, particularly in Russia and Ukraine, and any potential sanctions, restrictions or responses to such conditions imposed by some of the locations in which we operate; the levels of our concentration of revenues by vertical, geography, by client and by type of contract in the future; the expected timing of the increase in our corporate tax rate, or actual increases to our effective tax rate which we may experience from time to time; our expectations with respect to the proportion of our fixed price contracts; our expectation that we will be able to integrate and manage the companies we acquire and that our acquisitions will yield the benefits we envision; the demands we expect our rapid growth to place on our management and infrastructure; the sufficiency of our current cash, cash flow from operations, and lines of credit to meet our anticipated cash needs; the high proportion of our cost of services comprised of personnel salaries; our plans to introduce new products for commercial resale and licensing in addition to providing services; our anticipated joint venture with one of our clients; and our continued financial relationship with IBS Group Holding limited and its subsidiaries including expectations for the provision and purchase of services and purchase and lease of equipment; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) September 30, As of March 31, 2017 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 56,102 109,558 Restricted cash, current 3,946 4,000 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

$1,217 at September 30, 2017 and $435 at March 31, 2017 182,526 144,862 Unbilled revenue 37,727 14,454 Work-in-progress 2,073 2,805 Due from related parties 952 1,084 VAT and other taxes receivable 2,579 1,732 Advances issued 3,415 2,740 Other current assets 6,829 5,224 Total current assets 296,149 286,459 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current 2,917 1,399 Deferred tax assets 4,925 3,423 Property and equipment, net 48,076 49,571 Intangible assets, net 126,818 120,430 Goodwill 93,378 76,918 Other non-current assets 6,894 9,007 Total non-current assets 283,008 260,748 Total assets 579,157 547,207 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 1,504 633 Accounts payable 19,663 24,402 Accrued liabilities 44,554 38,513 Deferred revenue 6,433 3,815 Due to related parties 562 460 Taxes payable 23,613 21,283 Payable under foreign exchange contracts 1,283 295 Payable for acquisitions, current 15,265 17,221 Other current liabilities 1,817 2,025 Total current liabilities 114,694 108,647 Deferred tax liability, non-current 13,815 16,907 Payable for acquisitions, non-current 19,605 32,206 Other non-current liabilities 4,609 2,629 Total liabilities 152,723 160,389 Shareholders' equity Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,697,103 issued and

outstanding with no par value as at September 30, 2017, and 80,000,000

shares authorized; 33,540,034 issued and outstanding with no par value

as at March 31, 2017) Additional paid-in capital 149,291 133,192 Common stock held in treasury, at cost (124,664 shares as of September

30, 2017; 93,813 shares as of March 31, 2017) (7,980) (6,028) Retained earnings 288,265 263,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,174) (3,886) Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 426,402 386,786 Non-controlling interest 32 32 Total equity 426,434 386,818 Total liabilities and equity 579,157 547,207

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) For the three months For the six months ended ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Sales of services 228,030 196,457 437,272 374,506 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 139,305 114,908 274,904 220,660 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,199 54,315 116,262 103,239 Depreciation and amortization 9,915 7,990 20,645 15,225 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (870) (44) (2,090) (444) Operating income 21,481 19,288 27,551 35,826 Other income and expenses Interest income/(expense), net 42 (28) 59 4 Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability 103 (388) (698) (505) Other gains/(losses), net 457 327 946 734 Gain/(Loss) from derivative financial instruments (3) (30) 89 361 Net foreign exchange (loss)/ gain (356) 21 1,124 (646) Income before income taxes 21,724 19,190 29,071 35,774 Income tax expense (3,284) (2,899) (4,314) (5,403) Net income 18,440 16,291 24,757 30,371 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest Net income attributable to the Group 18,440 16,291 24,757 30,371 Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share 0.55 0.49 0.74 0.91 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,570,633 33,208,472 33,537,185 33,202,121 Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share 0.54 0.48 0.72 0.90 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 34,116,417 33,739,017 34,206,683 33,855,169

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of US dollars) For the three months For the six months ended ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Net income 18,440 16,291 24,757 30,371 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Gains on derivative financial instruments, net of tax effect of $(21) and $54; $72 and $166 80 (253) (653) 610 Translation adjustments with no tax effects 695 (740) 1,365 (1,645) Total other comprehensive (loss) income 775 (993) 712 (1,035) Comprehensive income 19,215 15,298 25,469 29,336 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest Comprehensive income attributable to the Group 19,215 15,298 25,469 29,336

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US dollars) For the six months ended ended September 30, 2017 2016 (unaudited) Operating activities Income from operations 24,757 30,371 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,645 15,225 Deferred tax benefit (1,711) (781) Income from derivative financial instruments (89) (361) (Income)/ Loss on foreign exchange (1,124) 646 Provision for doubtful accounts 622 60 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (2,090) (444) Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss 698 505 Share-based compensation 14,237 13,889 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue (45,423) (14,150) Work-in-progress 732 (2,026) Due to and from related parties 234 396 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,114) 2,903 Deferred revenue 2,605 (813) Changes in other assets and liabilities (793) 2,772 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,186 48,192 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (11,332) (8,354) Purchases of intangible assets (2,127) (1,907) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (34,155) (54,464) Restricted cash 125 Net cash used in investing activities (47,489) (64,725) Financing activities Net repayment of short-term borrowings (138) (6,028) Acquisition of business, deferred consideration (12,707) (4,534) Repurchases of common stock (2,017) (930) Repayment of capital lease obligations (69) (60) Net cash used in financing activities (14,931) (11,552) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (222) (271) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (53,456) (28,356) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 109,558 108,545 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 56,102 80,189

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 21,481 10,715 (a) 32,196 27,551 22,619 (a) 50,170 Operating margin 9.4 4.7 14.1 6.3 5.2 11.5 Net income 18,440 9,596 (b) 28,036 24,757 20,399 (b) 45,156 Diluted earnings per share 0.54 0.82 0.72 1.32 Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 19,288 12,286 (a) 31,574 35,826 20,103 (a) 55,929 Operating margin 9.8 6.3 16.1 9.6 5.4 14.9 Net income 16,291 11,555 (b) 27,846 30,371 18,497 (b) 48,868 Diluted earnings per share 0.48 0.83 0.90 1.44

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (a) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Adjustments to GAAP operating income Stock-based compensation expense 6,185 9,029 14,237 13,889 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 3,657 2,446 8,030 4,553 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (870) (44) (2,090) (444) Acquisition related costs 1,743 855 2,442 2,105 Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations 10,715 12,286 22,619 20,103 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (b) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation expense 6,185 9,029 14,237 13,889 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 3,657 2,446 8,030 4,553 (Gain)/ Loss from revaluation of contingent liability and

unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability (973) 344 (1,392) 61 Acquisition related costs 1,743 855 2,442 2,105 Tax effect of the adjustments (1,016) (1,119) (2,918) (2,111) Total Adjustments to GAAP net income 9,596 11,555 20,399 18,497 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income 18,440 16,291 24,757 30,371 Adjusted for: Interest (Income)/ Expense (42) 28 (59) (4) Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, (gain)/ loss (103) 388 698 505 Income tax 3,284 2,899 4,314 5,403 Depreciation and Amortization 9,915 7,990 20,645 15,225 EBITDA 31,494 27,596 50,355 51,500 Adjusted for Stock based compensation 6,185 9,029 14,237 13,889 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (870) (44) (2,090) (444) Acquisition related costs 1,743 855 2,442 2,105 Adjusted EBITDA 38,552 37,436 64,944 67,050

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. Schedule of supplemental information (Unaudited) (In thousands; except percentages) Revenue for the three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales North America 78,835 34.6 67,345 34.3 Europe (excl. U.K.) 68,033 29.8 56,116 28.6 U.K. 52,164 22.9 57,221 29.1 Russia 17,872 7.8 8,055 4.1 APAC 10,002 4.4 6,456 3.3 Other 1,124 0.5 1,264 0.6 Total 228,030 100.0 196,457 100.0 Revenue for the six Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales North America 158,661 36.3 115,341 30.8 Europe (excl. U.K.) 133,534 30.5 109,181 29.2 U.K. 100,293 22.9 118,341 31.6 Russia 25,434 5.8 15,000 4.0 APAC 17,027 3.9 14,305 3.8 Other 2,323 0.6 2,338 0.6 Total 437,272 100.0 374,506 100.0 Revenue for the three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services 129,174 56.6 123,137 62.7 Automotive and transport 40,778 17.9 23,227 11.8 Digital 26,067 11.4 22,071 11.2 Telecom 24,023 10.5 19,059 9.7 Healthcare 7,684 3.4 8,570 4.4 Other 304 0.2 393 0.2 Total 228,030 100.0 196,457 100.0 Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2017 2016 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services 242,644 55.5 245,504 65.6 Automotive and transport 75,912 17.4 48,679 13.0 Digital 51,898 11.9 41,943 11.2 Telecom 49,566 11.3 28,993 7.7 Healthcare 16,417 3.8 8,570 2.3 Other 835 0.1 817 0.2 Total 437,272 100.0 374,506 100.0

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Forward-looking Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages) Year Ended

March 31, 2018 Revenue 920,000 Net income 53,695 Adjusted for: Interest Expense (236) Income tax 9,476 Depreciation and Amortization 45,368 EBITDA 108,303 Adjusted for: Stock based compensation 29,501 Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (350) Acquisition related costs 5,185 Adjusted EBITDA 142,639 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.5 Net income 53,695 Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation expense 29,501 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 17,437 Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (350) Acquisition related costs 5,185 Tax effect of the adjustments (6,960) Total adjustments to Net Income 44,813 Adjusted Net Income 98,508 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 34,397,900 Adjusted EPS 2.86

Year Ended March 31, 2018 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income 53,695 44,813 98,508 Diluted earnings per share 1.56 2.86

