Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2017.
Second Quarter FY2018 Highlights
- Revenue of $228.0 million, up 16.1% year-over-year and up 9.0% sequentially
- Adjusted EBITDA of $38.6 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9%, compared to $37.4 million and 19.1% in the year-ago quarter
- GAAP net income of $18.4 million, up 13.2% year-over-year and up 191.9% sequentially
- Non-GAAP net income of $28.0 million, up 0.7% from $27.8 million in the year-ago quarter and up 63.8% from $17.1 million last quarter
- Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter
- As of September 30, 2017, total number of employees was 13,090; Annual revenue per billable engineer was $82,800, up 4.9% year-over-year and up 9.0% sequentially
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included at the end of the release.
"Second quarter results were largely in line with our expectations as execution of our strategic transformation drove strong growth in several verticals and offset moderating demand patterns among our top two accounts," said Dmitry Loschinin, Luxoft's CEO and President "Key highlights of our progress include year-over-year revenue growth of 75.6% in Automotive, 43.2% in Financial Services excluding the top two accounts, and 26.0% in Telecom. Overall, we generated 37.5% revenue growth year-over-year outside our top two accounts, which demonstrates the steady progress we are making in transforming our business through new vertical growth, strengthened key platform-architecture expertise and expanded delivery-center scale. Importantly, we also further increased our High Performance Accounts (HPAs) which reached nearly 36.6% of revenue."
During the quarter, the Company continued to expand its global sales and delivery, including opening a new office in Bangalore, India and increasing its presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) through the acquisition of derivIT. In addition to diversifying across attractive new verticals, emphasis was placed on generating balanced growth across key global markets. Progress here includes Q2 year-over-year revenue growth of 54.9% in APAC, 21.2% in Europe and 17.1% in North America.
The Company continued to decrease client concentration of its top two accounts while driving improved operating and financial performance. The top two accounts in the second quarter amounted to 35.4% of revenue, representing a 10.1% point decrease year-over-year. On the same basis, the top five accounts amounted to 46.7% of revenue, representing an 11.4% point decrease and the top ten accounts amounted to 57.5% of revenue, a decrease of 11.1% points.
Mr. Loschinin concluded, "We continue to place strategic emphasis on accelerating our shift to digital innovation as demand for complex digital and cloud-based deployments remain strong. Looking ahead, we are confident that our overall strategy is aligned with the long-term trends across each of our verticals as we look to become an increasingly critical strategic partner for our customers. The entire management team is focused on driving stronger execution, building momentum across our verticals and further driving our business transformation. We believe we are taking the right steps to best position Luxoft for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders."
Outlook for the Financial Year Ending March 31, 2018
The Company is reiterating its full-year outlook which includes:
- Revenue is expected to be at least $920 million, which represents an increase of at least 17.1% year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 15.5% 16.5%
- Diluted EPS on GAAP basis is expected to be at least $1.53, and diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis at least $2.85
- EPS is based on an estimated weighted average of 34.4 million diluted shares
Forward-Looking Statements
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts)
|September 30,
|As of March 31,
|2017
|2017
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|56,102
|109,558
|Restricted cash, current
|3,946
|4,000
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
|
182,526
|
144,862
|Unbilled revenue
|37,727
|14,454
|Work-in-progress
|2,073
|2,805
|Due from related parties
|952
|1,084
|VAT and other taxes receivable
|2,579
|1,732
|Advances issued
|3,415
|2,740
|Other current assets
|6,829
|5,224
|Total current assets
|296,149
|286,459
|Non-current assets
|Restricted cash, non-current
|2,917
|1,399
|Deferred tax assets
|4,925
|3,423
|Property and equipment, net
|48,076
|49,571
|Intangible assets, net
|126,818
|120,430
|Goodwill
|93,378
|76,918
|Other non-current assets
|6,894
|9,007
|Total non-current assets
|283,008
|260,748
|Total assets
|579,157
|547,207
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|1,504
|633
|Accounts payable
|19,663
|24,402
|Accrued liabilities
|44,554
|38,513
|Deferred revenue
|6,433
|3,815
|Due to related parties
|562
|460
|Taxes payable
|23,613
|21,283
|Payable under foreign exchange contracts
|1,283
|295
|Payable for acquisitions, current
|15,265
|17,221
|Other current liabilities
|1,817
|2,025
|Total current liabilities
|114,694
|108,647
|Deferred tax liability, non-current
|13,815
|16,907
|Payable for acquisitions, non-current
|19,605
|32,206
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,609
|2,629
|Total liabilities
|152,723
|160,389
|Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,697,103 issued and
|Additional paid-in capital
|149,291
|133,192
|
Common stock held in treasury, at cost (124,664 shares as of September
|
(7,980)
|
(6,028)
|Retained earnings
|288,265
|263,508
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,174)
|(3,886)
|Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group
|426,402
|386,786
|Non-controlling interest
|32
|32
|Total equity
|426,434
|386,818
|Total liabilities and equity
|579,157
|547,207
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|For the three months
|For the six months ended
|ended September 30,
|September 30,
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Sales of services
|228,030
|196,457
|437,272
|374,506
|Operating expenses
|Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|
139,305
|
114,908
|
274,904
|
220,660
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|58,199
|54,315
|116,262
|103,239
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,915
|7,990
|20,645
|15,225
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(870)
|(44)
|(2,090)
|(444)
|Operating income
|21,481
|19,288
|27,551
|35,826
|Other income and expenses
|Interest income/(expense), net
|42
|(28)
|59
|4
|Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability
|103
|(388)
|(698)
|(505)
|Other gains/(losses), net
|457
|327
|946
|734
|Gain/(Loss) from derivative financial instruments
|(3)
|(30)
|89
|361
|Net foreign exchange (loss)/ gain
|(356)
|21
|1,124
|(646)
|Income before income taxes
|21,724
|19,190
|29,071
|35,774
|Income tax expense
|(3,284)
|(2,899)
|(4,314)
|(5,403)
|Net income
|18,440
|16,291
|24,757
|30,371
|Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest
|Net income attributable to the Group
|18,440
|16,291
|24,757
|30,371
|Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|
|
0.55
|
|
0.49
|
|
0.74
|
|
0.91
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|33,570,633
|33,208,472
|33,537,185
|33,202,121
|Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|
|
0.54
|
|0.48
|
|
0.72
|
|
0.90
|Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|
34,116,417
|
33,739,017
|
34,206,683
|
33,855,169
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|For the three months
|For the six months ended
|ended September 30,
|September 30,
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Net income
|18,440
|16,291
|24,757
|30,371
|Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|Gains on derivative financial instruments, net of tax effect of $(21) and $54; $72 and $166
|
80
|
(253)
|
(653)
|
610
|Translation adjustments with no tax effects
|695
|(740)
|1,365
|(1,645)
|Total other comprehensive (loss) income
|775
|(993)
|712
|(1,035)
|Comprehensive income
|19,215
|15,298
|25,469
|29,336
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest
|Comprehensive income attributable to the Group
|
|
19,215
|
|
15,298
|
|
25,469
|
|
29,336
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|For the six months ended
|ended September 30,
|2017
|2016
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Income from operations
|24,757
|30,371
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,645
|15,225
|Deferred tax benefit
|(1,711)
|(781)
|Income from derivative financial instruments
|(89)
|(361)
|(Income)/ Loss on foreign exchange
|(1,124)
|646
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|622
|60
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(2,090)
|(444)
|Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss
|698
|505
|Share-based compensation
|14,237
|13,889
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|(45,423)
|(14,150)
|Work-in-progress
|732
|(2,026)
|Due to and from related parties
|234
|396
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(4,114)
|2,903
|Deferred revenue
|2,605
|(813)
|Changes in other assets and liabilities
|(793)
|2,772
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,186
|48,192
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,332)
|(8,354)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(2,127)
|(1,907)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(34,155)
|(54,464)
|Restricted cash
|125
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(47,489)
|(64,725)
|Financing activities
|Net repayment of short-term borrowings
|(138)
|(6,028)
|Acquisition of business, deferred consideration
|(12,707)
|(4,534)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(2,017)
|(930)
|Repayment of capital lease obligations
|(69)
|(60)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(14,931)
|(11,552)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(222)
|(271)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(53,456)
|(28,356)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|109,558
|108,545
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|56,102
|80,189
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Six Months Ended September 30,
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2017
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Operating income
|21,481
|10,715
|(a)
|32,196
|27,551
|22,619
|(a)
|50,170
|Operating margin
|9.4
|4.7
|14.1
|6.3
|5.2
|11.5
|Net income
|18,440
|9,596
|(b)
|28,036
|24,757
|20,399
|(b)
|45,156
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.54
|0.82
|0.72
|1.32
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Six Months Ended September 30,
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|2016
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Operating income
|19,288
|12,286
|(a)
|31,574
|35,826
|20,103
|(a)
|55,929
|Operating margin
|9.8
|6.3
|16.1
|9.6
|5.4
|14.9
|Net income
|16,291
|11,555
|(b)
|27,846
|30,371
|18,497
|(b)
|48,868
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.48
|0.83
|0.90
|1.44
|LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(a)
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Adjustments to GAAP operating income
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,185
|9,029
|14,237
|13,889
|Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|3,657
|2,446
|8,030
|4,553
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(870)
|(44)
|(2,090)
|(444)
|Acquisition related costs
|1,743
|855
|2,442
|2,105
|Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations
|10,715
|12,286
|22,619
|20,103
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(b)
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Adjustments to GAAP net income
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,185
|9,029
|14,237
|13,889
|Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|3,657
|2,446
|8,030
|4,553
|
(Gain)/ Loss from revaluation of contingent liability and
|
(973)
|
344
|
(1,392)
|
61
|Acquisition related costs
|1,743
|855
|2,442
|2,105
|Tax effect of the adjustments
|(1,016)
|(1,119)
|(2,918)
|(2,111)
|Total Adjustments to GAAP net income
|9,596
|11,555
|20,399
|18,497
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Net income
|18,440
|16,291
|24,757
|30,371
|Adjusted for:
|Interest (Income)/ Expense
|(42)
|28
|(59)
|(4)
|Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, (gain)/ loss
|
(103)
|
388
|
698
|
505
|Income tax
|3,284
|2,899
|4,314
|5,403
|Depreciation and Amortization
|9,915
|7,990
|20,645
|15,225
|EBITDA
|31,494
|27,596
|50,355
|51,500
|Adjusted for
|Stock based compensation
|6,185
|9,029
|14,237
|13,889
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(870)
|(44)
|(2,090)
|(444)
|Acquisition related costs
|1,743
|855
|2,442
|2,105
|Adjusted EBITDA
|38,552
|37,436
|64,944
|67,050
|LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
| Schedule of supplemental information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands; except percentages)
|Revenue for the three Months Ended September 30,
|2017
|2016
|Client location
|Amount
|% of sales
|Amount
|% of sales
|North America
|78,835
|34.6
|67,345
|34.3
|Europe (excl. U.K.)
|68,033
|29.8
|56,116
|28.6
|U.K.
|52,164
|22.9
|57,221
|29.1
|Russia
|17,872
|7.8
|8,055
|4.1
|APAC
|10,002
|4.4
|6,456
|3.3
|Other
|1,124
|0.5
|1,264
|0.6
|Total
|228,030
|100.0
|196,457
|100.0
|Revenue for the six Months Ended September 30,
|2017
|2016
|Client location
|Amount
|% of sales
|Amount
|% of sales
|North America
|158,661
|36.3
|115,341
|30.8
|Europe (excl. U.K.)
|133,534
|30.5
|109,181
|29.2
|U.K.
|100,293
|22.9
|118,341
|31.6
|Russia
|25,434
|5.8
|15,000
|4.0
|APAC
|17,027
|3.9
|14,305
|3.8
|Other
|2,323
|0.6
|2,338
|0.6
|Total
|437,272
|100.0
|374,506
|100.0
|
|Revenue for the three Months Ended September 30,
|2017
|2016
|Industry vertical
|Amount
|% of sales
|Amount
|% of sales
|Financial Services
|129,174
|56.6
|123,137
|62.7
|
|Automotive and transport
|40,778
|17.9
|23,227
|11.8
|
|Digital
|26,067
|11.4
|22,071
|11.2
|
|Telecom
|24,023
|10.5
|19,059
|9.7
|
|Healthcare
|7,684
|3.4
|8,570
|4.4
|
|Other
|304
|0.2
|393
|0.2
|
|Total
|228,030
|100.0
|196,457
|100.0
|
|Revenue for the six months ended September 30,
|2017
|2016
|Industry vertical
|Amount
|% of sales
|Amount
|% of sales
|Financial Services
|242,644
|55.5
|245,504
|65.6
|
|Automotive and transport
|75,912
|17.4
|48,679
|13.0
|
|Digital
|51,898
|11.9
|41,943
|11.2
|
|Telecom
|49,566
|11.3
|28,993
|7.7
|
|Healthcare
|16,417
|3.8
|8,570
|2.3
|
|Other
|835
|0.1
|817
|0.2
|
|Total
|437,272
|100.0
|374,506
|100.0
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures
|
to Comparable GAAP Forward-looking Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)
| Year Ended
March 31, 2018
|Revenue
|920,000
|Net income
|53,695
|Adjusted for:
|Interest Expense
|(236)
|Income tax
|9,476
|Depreciation and Amortization
|45,368
|EBITDA
|108,303
|Adjusted for:
|Stock based compensation
|29,501
|Loss from revaluation of contingent liability
|(350)
|Acquisition related costs
|5,185
|Adjusted EBITDA
|142,639
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15.5
|Net income
|53,695
|Adjusted for:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|29,501
|Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|17,437
|Loss from revaluation of contingent liability
|(350)
|Acquisition related costs
|5,185
|Tax effect of the adjustments
|(6,960)
|Total adjustments to Net Income
|44,813
|Adjusted Net Income
|98,508
|Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|34,397,900
|Adjusted EPS
|2.86
|Year Ended March 31, 2018
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Net income
|53,695
|44,813
|98,508
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.56
|2.86
