Canada Pesticide Registration Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Canada Pesticide Registration Overview 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This unique report is fundamental reading for those interested in discovering the regulation and registration processes for pesticides in Canada.



Agriculture is a primary contributor to the Canadian economy. In 2016, agriculture had an output of CAD 28,713 million and Canada was the 8th largest agrochemical market globally. Forecast data indicates that agrochemical sales will increase annually at a rate of 2.3%, indicating a potentially lucrative market.



This report will provide you with insight regarding:



Canada's Agricultural Status

Agricultural Status Legislation

Functions of the Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA)

Current use and market of pesticides

Market potential

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Chapter 1: Introduction to Canadian Agriculture and Pesticide Market

1.1 Overview of Agriculture in Canada

1.1.1 Farm area

1.1.2 Main field cropland

1.2 Agricultural Geography

1.2.1 Spatial extent of Canadian agricultural activity

1.2.2 Farms

1.2.3 Main field crops

1.2.4 Horticulture

1.3 Agricultural Meteorology

1.3.1 Temperature change in Canada

1.3.2 Precipitation change in Canada

1.4 Agricultural Irrigation

1.5 Main Field and Special Crops and Their Yield

1.5.1 Seeded area

1.5.2 Crop Production

1.6 Pesticide Value by Crops and Product Type

1.6.1 Overall market

1.6.2 Herbicide market

1.6.3 Insecticide market



Chapter 2: Regulation and Legal System of Pesticide Registration in Canada

2.1 PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency)

2.2 PCPA (Pest Control Products Act)

2.2.1 Clause 7 of products registration or amendment

2.2.2 Clause 8 of products registration or amendment

2.3 Pesticide Registration Process in Canada

2.3.1 Overview of the pesticide registration process

2.3.2 Pre-submission consultation

2.3.3 Submission receipt

2.3.4 Screening

2.3.5 Science review

2.3.6 Decision making & consultation

2.3.7 Registration

2.3.8 Re-valuation

2.3.9 Special review



Chapter 3: Data Requirements for Category A Registration

3.1 Data Requirements

3.2 Information Requirements of Label

3.2.1 Background

3.2.2 Purpose

3.2.3 Scope

3.2.4 Format for Submitting Labels

3.2.4.1 Start with MS Word or Open Office

3.2.4.2 Incorporate the Track Changes

3.2.4.3 Insert Headers

3.2.5 Providing an Attestation

3.2.6 Validity Period

3.2.7 Receipt and Posting of the Approved Labels

3.2.8 Transition Period

3.2.9 Questions/Contact

3.3 Time Schedule of Category A Applications



Chapter 4: Data Requirements for Category B Registration

4.1 Overview of Data Requirements

4.2 Data Requirements of TGAI or ISP

4.3 Data Requirements of MA or EP



Chapter 5: Data Protection

5.1 Overview of Data Protection

5.2 Process of Data Protection Application

5.3 Clauses of Data Protection Application (Pest Control Products Regulations, Section 17)



Chapter 6: Overview of Pesticide Registrations in 2016



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8lqd54/canada_pesticide



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716