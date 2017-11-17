sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Adjuvants and Additives Markets 2017-2022 - Market is Set to Grow to $3.5 Billion by 2021 and Almost $3.8 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Adjuvants and Additives 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global adjuvants market should grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of about 6% over the next few years. The global adjuvant market is set to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021 and almost $3.8 billion by 2022.

This unique fully updated and revised report comprehensively defines the various categories of adjuvants and additives and explains their mode of action'.

The report clearly explains the often complex nomenclature and claimed effects. In addition, advances in the use of adjuvants are covered, together with a review of recent patent literature.

The companies involved in various parts of the adjuvants and additives sector are listed and profiled and include crop protection companies, speciality chemical companies, and specialist adjuvant companies.

There are a number of organisations and associations relevant to the adjuvant sector and these are also listed and profiled.

The regulatory processes for adjuvants in Europe and the US are described.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Introduction

  • Scope and framework
  • Adjuvant definitions and terminology
  • Chemical nomenclature
  • Market perspectives
  • Regulation
  • Associations

Chapter 2: Why use adjuvants?

  • Pre-target contact
  • Post-target contact
  • References and resources

Chapter 3: Adjuvant classification

  • Surfactants (wetters and spreaders)
  • Oil based adjuvants
  • Penetration agents
  • Fertilizer-based adjuvants
  • Acidifiers/buffers/water conditioners
  • Humectants
  • Stickers
  • Drift control agents
  • Deposition aids
  • Anti-foams
  • Basic blends
  • Compatibility aids
  • Green adjuvants
  • Other additives

Chapter 4: Adjuvant selection

  • General principles of adjuvant selection
  • Adjuvants for herbicides
  • Adjuvants for fungicides
  • Adjuvants for insecticides
  • References and resources

Chapter 5: Agrochemical company profiles

  • Arysta LifeScience
  • BASF
  • Bayer CropScience
  • Dow AgroSciences
  • DuPont
  • Monsanto
  • Nufarm
  • Syngenta

Chapter 6: Specialty chemical companies

  • AkzoNobel
  • Ashland
  • Borregaard
  • Clariant
  • Croda
  • Dow Corning
  • Dow Surfactants
  • Drexel
  • Evonik
  • Ingevity
  • Huntsman
  • Lamberti
  • Levaco
  • Momentive
  • Lonza
  • Oleon
  • Oxiteno
  • Solvay
  • Stepan Company
  • Victorian Chemicals

Chapter 7: Specialist adjuvant companies

  • Action Pin
  • Adjuvants Unlimited
  • Agridyne
  • Agrofina
  • Ametech
  • Aquatrols
  • Brandt
  • Chemorse
  • De Sangosse
  • Exacto
  • GarrCo Products
  • Headland Agrochemicals
  • Helena
  • Interagro
  • Loveland Products
  • Norac Concepts
  • Precision Laboratories
  • SACOA
  • Wilbur Ellis
  • WinField
  • Zelam

Chapter 8: Recent research and development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5v8clg/adjuvants_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire