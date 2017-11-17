Global Adjuvants and Additives Markets 2017-2022 - Market is Set to Grow to $3.5 Billion by 2021 and Almost $3.8 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Adjuvants and Additives 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global adjuvants market should grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of about 6% over the next few years. The global adjuvant market is set to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021 and almost $3.8 billion by 2022.



This unique fully updated and revised report comprehensively defines the various categories of adjuvants and additives and explains their mode of action'.



The report clearly explains the often complex nomenclature and claimed effects. In addition, advances in the use of adjuvants are covered, together with a review of recent patent literature.



The companies involved in various parts of the adjuvants and additives sector are listed and profiled and include crop protection companies, speciality chemical companies, and specialist adjuvant companies.



There are a number of organisations and associations relevant to the adjuvant sector and these are also listed and profiled.



The regulatory processes for adjuvants in Europe and the US are described.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



Chapter 1: Introduction



Scope and framework

Adjuvant definitions and terminology

Chemical nomenclature

Market perspectives

Regulation

Associations

Chapter 2: Why use adjuvants?



Pre-target contact

Post-target contact

References and resources

Chapter 3: Adjuvant classification



Surfactants (wetters and spreaders)

Oil based adjuvants

Penetration agents

Fertilizer-based adjuvants

Acidifiers/buffers/water conditioners

Humectants

Stickers

Drift control agents

Deposition aids

Anti-foams

Basic blends

Compatibility aids

Green adjuvants

Other additives

Chapter 4: Adjuvant selection



General principles of adjuvant selection

Adjuvants for herbicides

Adjuvants for fungicides

Adjuvants for insecticides

References and resources

Chapter 5: Agrochemical company profiles



Arysta LifeScience

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Dow AgroSciences

DuPont

Monsanto

Nufarm

Syngenta

Chapter 6: Specialty chemical companies



AkzoNobel

Ashland

Borregaard

Clariant

Croda

Dow Corning

Dow Surfactants

Drexel

Evonik

Ingevity

Huntsman

Lamberti

Levaco

Momentive

Lonza

Oleon

Oxiteno

Solvay

Stepan Company

Victorian Chemicals

Chapter 7: Specialist adjuvant companies



Action Pin

Adjuvants Unlimited

Agridyne

Agrofina

Ametech

Aquatrols

Brandt

Chemorse

De Sangosse

Exacto

GarrCo Products

Headland Agrochemicals

Helena

Interagro

Loveland Products

Norac Concepts

Precision Laboratories

SACOA

Wilbur Ellis

WinField

Zelam

Chapter 8: Recent research and development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5v8clg/adjuvants_and



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

