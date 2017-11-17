Global Adjuvants and Additives Markets 2017-2022 - Market is Set to Grow to $3.5 Billion by 2021 and Almost $3.8 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Adjuvants and Additives 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global adjuvants market should grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of about 6% over the next few years. The global adjuvant market is set to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021 and almost $3.8 billion by 2022.
This unique fully updated and revised report comprehensively defines the various categories of adjuvants and additives and explains their mode of action'.
The report clearly explains the often complex nomenclature and claimed effects. In addition, advances in the use of adjuvants are covered, together with a review of recent patent literature.
The companies involved in various parts of the adjuvants and additives sector are listed and profiled and include crop protection companies, speciality chemical companies, and specialist adjuvant companies.
There are a number of organisations and associations relevant to the adjuvant sector and these are also listed and profiled.
The regulatory processes for adjuvants in Europe and the US are described.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Scope and framework
- Adjuvant definitions and terminology
- Chemical nomenclature
- Market perspectives
- Regulation
- Associations
Chapter 2: Why use adjuvants?
- Pre-target contact
- Post-target contact
- References and resources
Chapter 3: Adjuvant classification
- Surfactants (wetters and spreaders)
- Oil based adjuvants
- Penetration agents
- Fertilizer-based adjuvants
- Acidifiers/buffers/water conditioners
- Humectants
- Stickers
- Drift control agents
- Deposition aids
- Anti-foams
- Basic blends
- Compatibility aids
- Green adjuvants
- Other additives
Chapter 4: Adjuvant selection
- General principles of adjuvant selection
- Adjuvants for herbicides
- Adjuvants for fungicides
- Adjuvants for insecticides
- References and resources
Chapter 5: Agrochemical company profiles
- Arysta LifeScience
- BASF
- Bayer CropScience
- Dow AgroSciences
- DuPont
- Monsanto
- Nufarm
- Syngenta
Chapter 6: Specialty chemical companies
- AkzoNobel
- Ashland
- Borregaard
- Clariant
- Croda
- Dow Corning
- Dow Surfactants
- Drexel
- Evonik
- Ingevity
- Huntsman
- Lamberti
- Levaco
- Momentive
- Lonza
- Oleon
- Oxiteno
- Solvay
- Stepan Company
- Victorian Chemicals
Chapter 7: Specialist adjuvant companies
- Action Pin
- Adjuvants Unlimited
- Agridyne
- Agrofina
- Ametech
- Aquatrols
- Brandt
- Chemorse
- De Sangosse
- Exacto
- GarrCo Products
- Headland Agrochemicals
- Helena
- Interagro
- Loveland Products
- Norac Concepts
- Precision Laboratories
- SACOA
- Wilbur Ellis
- WinField
- Zelam
Chapter 8: Recent research and development
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5v8clg/adjuvants_and
