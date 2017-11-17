Worldwide $5.5 Billion Healthcare AI Market 2017-2022 - What are the Companies in This Space and What do They Offer?

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Healthcare AI Market [Lifestyle Management, Data and Risk Analytics, Medical Imaging, Mental Health, Virtual Assistants, Emergency Room and Hospital Management, Drug Discovery, Nutrition, Wearables]: Market Size and Forecasts (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Worldwide Healthcare AI Market to Exceed $5.5 Billion in 2022

The report on the Healthcare AI market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts, and opportunities of Healthcare AI catering to the ten key segments - Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Data and Risk Analytics, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Mental health, Virtual Assistants, Emergency Room and Hospital Management, Drug Discovery, Nutrition, Wearables, and Others. The study also includes market analysis of these Healthcare AI segments across five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and Latin America (CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).



The Healthcare AI market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from hospitals, clinics, doctors, therapists, counselors, medical professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, regulators, agencies, and other entities. The report also provides their preferences, priorities, and perception of adoption of Healthcare AI across regions. The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, distributors, and resellers to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



This report has been built on a rigorous period of information gathering from both secondary and primary sources through several interviews across the supply and demand side of the healthcare AI ecosystem.



Data gathered from these interviews and surveys was curated, analyzed, and engineered to understand buying, spending, demand, and supply patterns and to estimate market sizes and forecasts. The resultant data was checked for applicability across value chains through market-data associations and then further validated through multiple check points to check consistencies, error samples, variances.



Some Questions answered in the Report

What is the market size of AI in Healthcare in 2017?

What is the market opportunity for AI in Healthcare over the next 5 years?

What are the different market segments and how much is the revenue forecast in each segment?

What are the companies in this space and what do they offer?

Key Topics Covered:



1 HEALTHCARE AI: RESEARCH OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY

1.1 Research Design

1.1.1 Research Goals

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.1.3 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

1.2.1 Demand and Forecast Quantitative Insights

1.3 Market Overview and Forces

1.3.1 Market Definition

1.3.2 Market Segmentation

1.3.3 Market Forces

1.3.3. a Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities (DRCOs)

1.3.3. b Impact Analysis of DRCOs



2 HEALTHCARE AI: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS

2.1 Market Overview and Trends

2.2 Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

2.2.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.3 Data and Risk Analytics

2.3.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.4 Medical Imaging and Diagnostics

2.4.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.5 Mental Health

2.5.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.6 Virtual Assistants

2.6.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.7 Emergency Room and Hospital Management

2.7.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.8 Drug Discovery

2.8.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.9 Nutrition

2.9.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.10 Wearables

2.10.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

2.11 Others

2.11.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



3 HEALTHCARE AI: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY REGIONS

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 North America

3.2.1 Market size and Forecast by Segments

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Market size and Forecast by Segments

3.4 Asia-Pacific

3.4.1 Market size and Forecast by Segments

3.5 Central America/Latin America

3.5.1 Market size and Forecast by Segment

3.6 Middle-East and Africa

3.6.1 Market size and Forecast by Segments



4 HEALTHCARE AI: MARKET PARTICIPANTS AND DEMAND TRENDS

4.1 Supply Side - Player Profiles and Markets

4.1.1 Healthcare AI Market - Market Participants and Products

4.2 Demand Side Analysis - Regional Ratings

4.2.1 Healthcare AI Market Driver Ratings by Region

4.2.2 Healthcare AI Application Segment Ratings by Region

4.2.3 Healthcare AI Adoption Timeframe Ratings by Region



Companies Mentioned



3Scan

Advenio TecnoSys

AiCure

Amara Health Analytics

Apixio

Arterys

Atlas Medical

Atomwise

Ayasdi

Babylon Health

Bay Labs

Behold.ai

Benevolent.ai

BioBeats

Buoy Health

BurstIQ

Butterfly Network

CareSkore

Clinithink Pharmaceuticals

Cloud

CloudMedX

CureMetrix

Cyrcadia Health

Deep Genomics

Desktop Genetics

DreaMed Diabetes

DreamQuark

EaglEyeMed

Enlitic

EnsoData

Entopsis

Envisagenics

Flashback Technologies

Flatiron Health

Flow Health

Freenome

GE Healthcare

Gauss Surgical

Ginger.io

Google

H2O.ai

Healint

Health Fidelity

HealthNextGen

Hindsait

IBM

ICarbonX

Imagen Technologies

Imagia Cybernetics

InSilico Medicine

Inbenta

Infermedica

Intendu

Jvion

Keen Eye

KenSci

LifeGraph

Lucina Health

Lumiata

Lunit

Lytics

Magnea

Maxwell MRI

MedAware

MedWhat

Medal

Medalogix

Medasense Biometrics Ltd

MedyMatch Technology

Microsoft

Mindshare Medical

NanoTechGalaxy

NarrativeDx

NextHealth Technologies

NuMedii

Numerate

Nuritas

Oncora Medical

Ovuline

Pathway Genomics

PeerWell

Perceive3D

Phillips Health Care

PhysIQ

Picwell

Potbotics

Prognos

Proscia

PulseData

Qualaris Healthcare Solutions

Qure.ai

Qventus

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Roam Analytics

RxPREDICT

Saykara

Sensely

Sentrian

SigTuple

SkinVision

TAO Connect

TinyKicks

Touchkin

twoXAR

VisExcell

Viz

WellTok

Wellframe

Whole Biome

Your.MD

Zebra Medical Vision

Zephyr Health

