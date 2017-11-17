INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations Relating to Tezos' ICO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation into Tezos concerning possible violations of federal securities laws in relation to Tezos' Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Recent reports note a significant falling out between Tezos's co-founders, Arthur and Kathleen Breitman, and Johann Gevers, president of the Tezos Foundation, a Swiss non-profit foundation with significant control over Tezos' operations.

Following this news, the value of Tezos Tokens futures contracts dropped as much as 60%, according to the futures/derivatives markets which track their value. To obtain additional information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm-cc/tezos or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

