Devon Jones, CEO of IHSI stated, "We have made great progress since we last updated our shareholders. Everyone at the Company has been working in several areas of corporate development and continuing to establish the foundation for growth."

Updates from the Company are as follows:

We have no plans to reverse split our common stock at this time.





TCA litigation is still on-going. Original judgment has been dismissed and replaced with new lawsuit filed, on substantially same claims. TCA is a lender that we worked with to acquire funding for business operations and acquisitions. Additional information can be found about TCA in our SEC filings.





We have started the process of restructuring convertible debt and it will take time. We are also anticipating new revenues and profits that would be used to help buy out debt and notes. Additional information will be following in a press release soon.





Fazync update; the demonstration unit has been relocated to the new IHSI facility in California (pictures posted on Twitter and Facebook). The Company has set up a timeline and budget to update the demonstration unit; in addition we will be developing new market material, updated PowerPoint and new video demonstration. When we hooked up the demonstration it appeared to work flawlessly, changes will be cosmetic, not technical.





Cresent is our general contracting company, acquired in March, 2017, located in North Carolina and currently has a backlog of approximately $10.6 million in future projects. Cresent continues to bring in new work and we have been very successful in bidding new projects.

Devon Jones, further stated "We thank our shareholders for their patience and support."

Devon Jones

CEO, Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc.

Visit us at http://www.intelligenthighwaysolutions.com/. Contact our IR representative, Paul Knopick at E and E Communications.

