Global Tactile and Dimensional Printing Markets, 2017-2022 - Focus on Gravure Printing, Flexography, Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing & Embossing

The Global Market for Tactile Printing is Estimated to Reach $1.9 Billion in 2022 from $1.2 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.3%



This report considers commercial- and industrial-scale tactile printing equipment, as relevant to applications that include printing of packages, labels, currency, security documents and accessibility for the blind and visually impaired, including both braille and tactile graphics.



This report reviews and considers relevant and applicable technologies, references regulations to the extent that they drive or interfere with tactile printing market development, summarizes market developments, identifies industry trends and their influence on markets, provides a summary of relevant industry organizations and their function, provides a detailed patent analysis and provides insights and key information to support business- and investment-related strategy decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

What is Tactile Printing?

What is NOT Tactile Printing?

History of Tactile Printing

Tactile Printing: Applications

Tactile Printing: Technologies

Summary of Tactile Print Technologies and Applications

Tactile Print and Graphics: Technologies Not Considered

Microcapsule Paper and Fusers

Benefits of Tactile Printing

Drawbacks of Tactile Printing

Emerging Technologies

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Gravure Printing

Flexography

Screen Printing

Inkjet Printing

Embossing

Regional Market Summary

Market Summary by Technology

5: Market Breakdown by Application

Packaging

Labels

Currency and Security

Accessibility for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Market Summary by Application

6: Industry Trends

Tactile Printing Supply Chains

Industry Organizations

7: Patent Review/ New Developments

Tactile Printing

8: Company Profiles

Abcorp

Agfa-Gevaert Nv

American Foundation For The Blind

Braigo Labs Inc.

Braille Plus

Braille Works Inc.

Braillo

Canadian Bank Note Company

Canon

Cerutti Group

Cet Color

Compress (Impression Technology Pty Ltd)

Flxon Incorporated

Fuji Xerox

Giesecke & Devrient Gmbh

GN Flexo

Harpo

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Hewlett Packard Company

Index Braille

Industrial Engraving Corporation

Konica Minolta

Kyocera

Mimaki Engineering Company Ltd.

MPS

Newfoil Machines Ltd.

Nippon Telesoft Corporation Ltd.

Phoseon Technology

Quantum Technology

Swissqprint

Tapematic

Telstar Engineering

Viewplus Technologies Inc.

Xeikon NV

Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery Co., Ltd.

