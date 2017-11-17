Global Tactile and Dimensional Printing Markets, 2017-2022 - Focus on Gravure Printing, Flexography, Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing & Embossing

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Tactile and Dimensional Printing: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Tactile Printing is Estimated to Reach $1.9 Billion in 2022 from $1.2 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.3%
This report considers commercial- and industrial-scale tactile printing equipment, as relevant to applications that include printing of packages, labels, currency, security documents and accessibility for the blind and visually impaired, including both braille and tactile graphics.
This report reviews and considers relevant and applicable technologies, references regulations to the extent that they drive or interfere with tactile printing market development, summarizes market developments, identifies industry trends and their influence on markets, provides a summary of relevant industry organizations and their function, provides a detailed patent analysis and provides insights and key information to support business- and investment-related strategy decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- What is Tactile Printing?
- What is NOT Tactile Printing?
- History of Tactile Printing
- Tactile Printing: Applications
- Tactile Printing: Technologies
- Summary of Tactile Print Technologies and Applications
- Tactile Print and Graphics: Technologies Not Considered
- Microcapsule Paper and Fusers
- Benefits of Tactile Printing
- Drawbacks of Tactile Printing
- Emerging Technologies
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Gravure Printing
- Flexography
- Screen Printing
- Inkjet Printing
- Embossing
- Regional Market Summary
- Market Summary by Technology
5: Market Breakdown by Application
- Packaging
- Labels
- Currency and Security
- Accessibility for the Blind and Visually Impaired
- Market Summary by Application
6: Industry Trends
- Tactile Printing Supply Chains
- Industry Organizations
7: Patent Review/ New Developments
- Tactile Printing
8: Company Profiles
- Abcorp
- Agfa-Gevaert Nv
- American Foundation For The Blind
- Braigo Labs Inc.
- Braille Plus
- Braille Works Inc.
- Braillo
- Canadian Bank Note Company
- Canon
- Cerutti Group
- Cet Color
- Compress (Impression Technology Pty Ltd)
- Flxon Incorporated
- Fuji Xerox
- Giesecke & Devrient Gmbh
- GN Flexo
- Harpo
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
- Hewlett Packard Company
- Index Braille
- Industrial Engraving Corporation
- Konica Minolta
- Kyocera
- Mimaki Engineering Company Ltd.
- MPS
- Newfoil Machines Ltd.
- Nippon Telesoft Corporation Ltd.
- Phoseon Technology
- Quantum Technology
- Swissqprint
- Tapematic
- Telstar Engineering
- Viewplus Technologies Inc.
- Xeikon NV
- Zhejiang Jinbao Machinery Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nr7n5z/tactile_and
