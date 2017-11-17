Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market 2017-2021 with Focus on the US Market

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global OTT SVOD market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2010-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years, 2017-2021.

The OTT SVOD market is expected to increase due to growth in GDP per-capita, increase in number of smartphone users, worldwide internet penetration, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, content piracy, censorship, low internet speed, etc.

Consumers are demanding a personalized video viewing experience and a large variety of content to be available on the devices. The video streaming services have revolutionised. The videos that are watched online could be in any of the different format or basically a revenue model.

The paid video content is basically an entertainment model in which the consumers pay for the content that they prefer to watch. In earlier days, consumers were given a bundle of content irrespective of their preference. But with revolution in the field of entertainment, the payment and video content both have evolved. Consumers pay for either a particular video or a series that they prefer to watch or subscribe to a service provider that provides them with bundles of series that are generally advertisement free or with minimal advertisement content into them. The paid video content by segments include, MVPD, OTT SVOD, OTT TV, Theatrical Box Office, Physical Disc Home Entertainment, Digital Home Entertainment, OTT Live Video Transaction.

OTT Video, is the distribution of audio/video content or TV programming by different service providers, free or of some charge. The content that is provided is over Internet without the internet service provider (ISP) or any Multiple System Operator (MSO) controlling the content delivery.

Subscription video on demand (SVoD) refers to a service that gives users unlimited access to a wide variety of programs for a monthly flat rate. The control over the subscription is completely into the hands of viewers who decide when to start and shut the program.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Increasing Global Fixed and Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Per 100 Inhabitants

Increasing Global Social Network Users

Increasing Global Internet Penetration

Rising Global GDP Per-Capita

Growing Global Smartphone Users

Increasing Global Youth Population

Increased Growth Rate of Emerging Economies

Challenges



Censorship

Content Cost

Hurdles in Content Migration

High Barriers to Entry

Low Internet Speed

Content Piracy

Market Trends



Significant Devices Used To Watch Streaming Videos in the US

Reasons for Binge-watching Series (3 Episodes or More)

Increasing Gross Enrolment Ratio Worldwide-Secondary Education

More Time for Leisure

Penetration of Cloud Based Infrastructure

Restriction on Auto Renewal

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Netflix Inc.

The Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

