Global Premium Denim Jeans Market to 2021 by Retail Formats, End-users & Geography

The global premium denim jeans market to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Recycling of jeans from plastic and other materials. The increasing demand for apparels in the market is also increasing the adverse effects on the environment due to the massive use of resources in terms of water, chemicals, electricity, and other sources of energy. The growing demand for jeans is resulting in depletion of resources in the environment. Recycling of jeans by using textile wastage is done to minimize environmental exploitation for resources and to reduce the dependency on the scarce raw materials to produce new apparel.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Innovative product designs. Vendors of jeans are constantly innovating to combat the fierce competition from counterfeit apparel manufacturers. They are attracting customers by producing more comfortable jeans by making the products more flexible to compressions and stretches. The new jeans are comfortable to use because they are made of soft knitted denim. This also provides them traditional sportswear functionalities such as thermo-regulation, moisture management, UV protection, and anti-rip features.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fierce competition in the apparel industry. Despite consumers showing high demand for jeans, the fierce competition in the apparel industry is causing an adverse impact on the demand for premium denim products. Attractive and colorful bottom wear such as dresses, leggings, and athletic and yoga pants have captured the maximum floor space at retail outlets. The preference for athletic and yoga pants among both men and women has increased in the recent years due to its multi-functional usage benefits.

Key Market Trends



Recycling of jeans from plastic and other materials

Strategic collaborations among players in the denim industry

Digital platforms accelerating denim sales

Key vendors

LVMH

Gap

Kering

PVH

Levi Strauss and Co

Other prominent vendors

GUESS?

DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS

NAKED AND FAMOUS DENIMS

JACOB COHEN

Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia

AG Adriano Goldschmied

PAIGE

34 HERITAGE

DL1961

Giorgio Armani

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Retail Formats



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Geography



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Key Leading Countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis



