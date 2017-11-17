

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in three consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,400-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to positive earnings news and generally encouraging economic data. The European and U.S. markets were higher on Thursday and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the financials and resource stocks were tempered by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index dipped 3.27 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,399.25 after trading between 3,390.59 and 3,409.65. The Shenzhen Composite added 0.23 percent to end at 2,010.13.



Among the actives, PetroChina fell 0.86 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical was down 0.50 percent, Jiangxi Copper plummeted 1.48 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.02 percent, Bank of China shed 0.78 percent, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.11 percent, Vanke jumped 1.76 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.57 percent, China Life surged 3.49 percent and Ping An Insurance soared 5.51 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Thursday after sliding in the previous two sessions, allowing the NASDAQ to hit a new record closing high.



The Dow added 187.80 points or 0.80 percent to 23,458.36, while the NASDAQ was up 87.08 points or 1.30 percent to 6,793.29 and the S&P 500 added 21.02 points or 0.82 percent to 2,585.64.



The strength reflected a positive reaction to better than expected quarterly results from Wal-Mart (WMT) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). Stocks also advanced after the House voted to approve the Republican tax reform bill, although final passage of legislation remains uncertain.



In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for jobless benefits increased in the week ended November 11. It also said U.S. import prices rose less than expected in October. Also, the National Association of Home Builders noted a gain in homebuilder confidence in November.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said that growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in November. The Federal Reserve also said industrial production increased more than expected in October.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday as a large build in U.S. oil inventories has weighed on prices. December WTI oil fell 19 cents or 0.3 percent to $55.14/bbl, sliding further from recent two-year highs near $58.



