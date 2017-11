CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) head of diversity and inclusion is leaving the technology company after a few months in the role, according to reports.



Denise Young Smith will step down at the end of 2017 and will be succeeded by Christie Smith, a veteran of accounting firm Deloitte LLP. Young Smith was named to the diversity role in May. Before that, the 20-year Apple veteran oversaw human resources at the iPhone maker, which included diversity efforts.



