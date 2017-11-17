

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as the overnight rebound on Wall Street lifted investor sentiment. Exporters' shares are also mostly advancing despite a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 317.76 points or 1.42 percent to 22,668.88, off a high of 22757.40 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is rising more than 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent and Canon is adding almost 1 percent.



SoftBank is rising 0.5 percent and Fast Retailing is adding more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.2 percent and Honda is advancing almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding 0.4 percent despite crude oil prices extending losses overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Tokyo Dome Corp. is rising almost 9 percent, Nisshin Steel is higher by almost 5 percent and DeNA Co. is up almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. and Dentsu are losing more than 1 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to better than expected quarterly results from Wal-Mart and Cisco Systems. Stocks remained firmly positive after the House voted to approve the Republican tax reform bill, although final passage of legislation remains less than a certainty.



The Dow climbed 187.08 points or 0.8 percent to 23,458.36, the Nasdaq jumped 87.08 points or 1.3 percent to 6,793.29 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.02 points or 0.8 percent to 2,585.64.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday amid a flurry of U.S. economic data. December WTI oil declined $0.19 or 0.3 percent to settle at $55.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX