The 2nd Edition of Tata Motors Global Service Camp to Cover Over 25,000 Customers Across 900 Touchpoints in Over 40 Countries

In an endeavour to continuously provide best customer experience for its commercial vehicle range, Tata Motors today announced its second edition of its Global Service Camp, which will be held from November 21st to 23rd with a target to service over 25,000 commercial vehicles across 900 touchpoints in over 40 countries.

During the three-day long global service camp, commercial vehicle customers of Tata Motors can avail free comprehensive vehicle health check-ups, free labor and special schemes on lubes along with various value-added services. The company will also offer attractive discounts on Tata Genuine Parts and incentivize owners who report with their vehicle to the service camp. In addition, the camp will also offer 'High Mileage' Awards as a recognition for our customers.

Through the camp, customers can avail special pricing on the company's range of commercial vehicles and experience some of Tata Motors' new products and services. The service camp will also act as a platform for various training initiatives for drivers cum operators, introducing and briefing them on new commercial vehicle technologies, safety practices and vehicle productivity.

Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, Head, International Business, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said,"With the immense success of the inaugural edition in 2016, we are excited to announce the second edition of Global Service Camp in 2017. This camp not only allows us to address the servicing needs of our customers' vehicles, but also gives us an opportunity to interact with all our stakeholders and assess their needs to better our product and service offerings going forward. It also serves as a good platform to strengthen our brand presence."

With the most extensive range of commercial vehicles arising from day-to-day needs, Tata Motors is among the top 10 truck and bus manufacturers globally. With vast global experience, the company brings a deep understanding of customer expectations from diverse markets and is well positioned to cater to the ever changing automotive norms and commercial vehicle trends across the globe. The company continues to invest in its products and sales & service network with an aggressive customer centric approach of anticipating customer requirements.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited, a USD 42 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. As India's largest automobile company and part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea. In India, Tata Motors has an industrial joint venture with Fiat. Engaged in engineering and automotive solutions, with a focus on future-readiness and a pipeline of tech-enabled products, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top in passenger vehicles with 9 million vehicles on Indian roads. The company's innovation efforts are focused on developing auto technologies that are sustainable as well as suited. With design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea, Tata Motors strives to pioneer new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Abroad, Tata cars, buses, and trucks are being marketed in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

