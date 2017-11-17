

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are higher on Friday on improved risk appetite following the rebound on Wall Street overnight on upbeat corporate earnings results and as House Republicans voted to approve the tax reform bill. Crude oil prices firmed after declining overnight.



The Australian market is advancing following the rebound on Wall Street. Banks and oil stocks are among the major gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 21.80 points or 0.37 percent to 5,965.30, off a high of 5,978.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 22.30 points or 0.37 percent to 6,045.80.



The big four banks are advancing. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher despite crude oil prices extending losses overnight. Oil Search is rising almost 1 percent and Santos is adding more than 1 percent, while and Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is declining 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent, while Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent.



Kogan.com reported a 36 percent surge in revenue for the four months ended October. The online consumer electronics and general merchandise retailer's shares are gaining almost 8 percent.



The Australian Competition Tribunal has once again cleared the A$11 billion merger between gaming giants Tabcorp Holdings and Tatts Group on the condition that Tabcorp will divest its Odyssey Gaming business in Queensland. Shares of both companies are in a trading halt.



On the economic front, Australia will release October numbers for new motor vehicle sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7588, up from US$0.7596 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is notably higher, extending gains from the previous session as the overnight rebound on Wall Street lifted investor sentiment. Exporters' shares are also mostly advancing despite a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 317.76 points or 1.42 percent to 22,668.88, off a high of 22757.40 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is rising more than 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent and Canon is adding almost 1 percent.



SoftBank is rising 0.5 percent and Fast Retailing is adding more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.2 percent and Honda is advancing almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding 0.4 percent despite crude oil prices extending losses overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Tokyo Dome Corp. is rising almost 9 percent, Nisshin Steel is higher by almost 5 percent and DeNA Co. is up almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. and Dentsu are losing more than 1 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to better than expected quarterly results from Wal-Mart and Cisco Systems. Stocks remained firmly positive after the House voted to approve the Republican tax reform bill, although final passage of legislation remains less than a certainty.



The Dow climbed 187.08 points or 0.8 percent to 23,458.36, the Nasdaq jumped 87.08 points or 1.3 percent to 6,793.29 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.02 points or 0.8 percent to 2,585.64.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday amid a flurry of U.S. economic data. December WTI oil declined $0.19 or 0.3 percent to settle at $55.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades Friday, crude oil added $0.16 or 0.29 percent to $55.30.



