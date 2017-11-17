

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Hemlibra or emicizumab-kxwh to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adult and pediatric patients with hemophilia A who have developed antibodies called Factor VIII or FVIII inhibitors. The FDA granted the approval of Hemlibra to Genentech, Inc.



Hemophilia A is an inherited blood-clotting disorder that primarily affects males.



Hemlibra is a first-in-class therapy that works by bridging other Factors in the blood to restore blood clotting for these patients. Hemlibra is a preventative (prophylactic) treatment given weekly via injection under the skin (subcutaneous).



