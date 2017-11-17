sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

196,85 Euro		+0,75
+0,38 %
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 50
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
195,60
197,56
16.11.
196,51
196,92
16.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EGALET CORPORATION
EGALET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EGALET CORPORATION0,697+0,58 %
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS196,85+0,38 %