Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2017 results: operational improvement translates into value creation 17-Nov-2017 / 07:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES 9M 2017 RESULTS: OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT TRANSLATES INTO VALUE CREATION* *- Rental and operating income increased to EUR366 million, up 14% YOY from EUR320 million * *- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR183 million from EUR165 million in 9m 2016* *- FFO I increased to EUR130 million, increasing 11% YOY* *- FFO I per share increased 8% YOY to EUR0.83 which translates to EUR1.11 on an annualized level, reflecting a yield of 6%* *- EPRA NAV incl. perpetual notes of EUR3.7 billion, increased by 16% since year-end 2016; EUR22.6 per share, up from EUR20.7 per share* *- EPRA NAV of EUR3.1 billion, up by 21% from EUR2.5 billion at year-end 2016; EUR18.6 per share, increased from EUR16.4 per share* *- Net profit of EUR404 million; earnings per share of EUR2.13* *- Investment properties increased by over EUR1 billion since year-end 2016 to EUR5.8 billion, an increase of 21%* *- Equity of EUR3.6 billion, up by 17% since year-end 2016; equity ratio of 50% maintained* *- Low LTV of 37% with average cost of debt maintained low at 1.5% and maturity schedule extended to 7.5 years* *- Consistently high credit metrics with ICR of 6.1x and DSCR of 4.8x in 9M 2017* *- Strong credit position reflected in the recent credit rating upgrade to Baa1 by Moody's* *- Like-for-like net rental income increase of 3.8% as of September 2017, with 1.5% from occupancy growth and 2.3% from in-place rents growth* *Luxembourg, November 17, 2017* - Grand City Properties S.A. (the 'Company', 'GCP') continues to deliver strong operational performance with its financial results for the first nine months of 2017, maintaining the strong momentum from the first half of the year. FFO I for the period increased by 11% to EUR130 million, with the resulting annualized FFO I per share of EUR1.11 reflective of FFO yield of 6.0% and an attractive dividend yield of 3.9% based on the payout ratio of 65%. The EPRA NAV including perpetual notes increased by 16% since year-end 2016 to EUR3.7 billion, equal to EUR22.6 per share, as GCP continues to translate its proven business model into increasing shareholder value. The Company's strong credit position, owing to its conservative capital structure and financial policy, was further solidified in September 2017 with Moody's upgrading GCP's long-term issuer rating to Baa1, one notch away from the target set by the Company for the long term. *MDAX inclusion and sustainability achievements solidifying the Company's position among industry leaders* Grand City Properties was included in the mid-cap MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse in September 2017, only a quarter following its initial inclusion in the SDAX in June 2017, placing GCP among the largest Frankfurt-listed companies, providing for further visibility in capital markets and access to a larger investor base, and representing a key milestone in the Company's successful history. Sustainalytics ranked in November GCP in the 91st percentile among over 300 global peers for its ESG efforts, also noting the Company as an Outperformer. In tandem with the continued success on the operational front, GCP continues to make strides in terms of ESG and its sustainability footprint. These efforts were recognized by EPRA in September 2017 with the EPRA BPR Gold and Most Improved Company awards, sBPR Gold and Most Improved Company awards, and 1st place for Outstanding Contribution to Society. Christian Windfuhr, CEO of Grand City Properties: 'The first nine months of 2017 proved to be a period of exciting developments for GCP with continuously strong financial results and a host of milestones and achievements recorded, the most recent of which being the MDAX inclusion, rating upgrade to Baa1 by Moody's, EPRA awards and an impressive Sustainalytics score. These are targets we have strategically set to achieve, and I would like to thank the entire team at Grand City Properties for their hard work in contributing to these successes. We are now making the final push as we look to close out the year strongly and look forward to another fruitful year in 2018.' The full 9M 2017 report is available on the Company's website: http://grandcityproperties.com/en/downloads.html [1] *About the Company:* Grand City Properties is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties through targeted modernization and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com Grand City Properties (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L 1251 Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. Since May 2012, Grand City Properties is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Contact:* Grand City Properties S.A. 1, Avenue du Bois L-1251 Luxembourg T: +352 28 77 87 86 E: info@grandcity.lu www.grandcityproperties.com [2] *Press Contact:* Katrin Petersen Grand City Properties S.A. T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218 E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu *Disclaimer:* THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 