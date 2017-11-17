

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) revealed the company's first all-electric semitrailer truck and a $200,000 super car.



The Semi, due out in 2019, is designed to go 500 miles on a single charge. It is also equipped with Tesla's semiautonomous driving system that will assist drivers and allow the trucks to travel autonomously in convoys with the company's other big-rigs, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said.



The company also unveiled its newest Roadster, a sports car Elon said would have a range of 620 miles on a single charge and be available in 2020. The car will be the quickest production car ever made, going from zero to 60 miles an hour in 1.9 seconds, and topping speeds of 250 miles an hour.



