Russian-British Business Forum 2017 Offers New Perspectives on Bilateral Trade

Members of the British Parliament and UK business representatives join leaders of the Russian business establishment to discuss building cooperation in innovative sectors of the economy

On 28-29 November 2017, the Russian-British Business Forum Synergy for Growth returns to the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, London for the third year, with the aim of strengthening bilateral economic relations and trade and investment cooperation between Russia and international economic circles. The RBBF is organised by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the Embassy and the Trade Delegation of the Russian Federation in the United Kingdom, with support from Russian and international partners.

As a result of this ongoing dialogue and growing business activity, 2017 actually saw an increase in trade turnover between Russia and Britain for the first time in the last three years. In fact, turnover grew by more than 20% in the first half of this year, with the UK remaining Russia's number one partner in service trade.

The forum will bring together representatives of the political and economic establishment of Russia and the UK, including members of the British Parliament, the heads of a number of Russian regions, leaders of trade organisations and unions, representatives from public and private companies as well as young business leaders developing innovative projects in the financial services, information technology and retail sectors of both countries.

During the forum, the following topics will be addressed on the main day - 29 November - in a series of panel sessions:

Brexit as a source for transform ing economic dialogue between Russia and Great Britain

Tomorrow through the eyes of the financial sector: trust, FinTech, multilateral projects

Key challenges and opportunities for develop ing cooperation in Russia with international business circles in various industries

Investment and business climate in Russia . New opportunities in the regions of the Russian Federation

Eastern Seasons 2017

The RBBF is held as part of the Eastern Seasons Week of business, cultural and sporting events. The week will begin on 27 November with a special performance by Russian virtuoso pianist, Alexei Volodin, who will be joined by fellow pianist Edith Peña and members of theLondon Chamber Orchestrato present a programme devoted to the legacy of Russian-British composer Nikolai Medtner. Eastern Seasons Week will also feature film screenings and sports competitions - the Goodwill Tennis Tournament and Eastern Seasons Golf Day.

About the Russian-British Business Forum (RBBF)

The purpose of the RBBF is to develop economic relations and trade and investment cooperation between Russia and international business stakeholders. At the RBBF, Russian and British experts evaluate market dynamics for growth and international trade relationships, identify the key economic trends and investors' interests, and set up ways of expanding bilateral and multilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The two-day event is organised by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Trade Delegation of the Russian Federation in the United Kingdom. The Forum is held annually during the Eastern Seasons week of business and cultural events.

About Eastern Seasons

With the support of founding partner BSI Global Group, Eastern Seasons is an annual week of business, cultural and sporting events taking place in London from 26 - 29 November. Established in 2015, the project aims to build trust and foster relationships between people from different countries, cultures and backgrounds. Eastern Seasons Week strives to create an international platform for productive business dialogue and cultural exchange in London.

