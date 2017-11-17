EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2017
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|4.3
|2
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.9
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|4
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|6
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|7
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.8
|8
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.7
|9
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.7
|10
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|2.7
|11
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.7
|12
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.5
|14
|Bangkok Bank *
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.5
|15
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|16
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.4
|17
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
|18
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.3
|19
|Roche **
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.3
|20
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|21
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.3
|22
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.3
|23
|Goodbaby International
|Consumer Goods
|China
|2.3
|24
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.3
|25
|Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical H
Health Care
China
2.3
|26
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|27
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.2
|28
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.2
|29
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|2.2
|30
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.1
|31
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.1
|32
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.0
|33
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|34
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.0
|35
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.9
|36
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.9
|37
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|1.7
|38
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.6
|39
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.6
|40
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|1.1
|41
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|96.9
|Cash and other net assets
|3.1
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
|** The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 October 2017
|% of Net assets
|Europe
|33.9
|Japan
|19.7
|Asia Pacific
|18.7
|United Kingdom
|11.8
|United States
|8.0
|Latin America
|2.4
|Other
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|3.1
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 October 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|30.6
|Health Care
|15.7
|Consumer Goods
|12.8
|Oil & Gas
|11.4
|Industrials
|10.0
|Consumer Services
|6.8
|Technology
|5.5
|Basic Materials
|2.2
|Telecommunications
|1.9
|Cash and other net assets
|3.1
|100.0
As at 31 October 2017, the net assets of the Company were £147,183,000.
17 November 2017
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF