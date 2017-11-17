EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 4.3 2 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.9 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.5 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 5 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.9 6 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.8 7 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.8 8 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.7 9 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.7 10 Baidu Technology China 2.7 11 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.7 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.5 14 Bangkok Bank * Financials Thailand 2.5 15 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 16 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.4 17 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.4 18 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.3 19 Roche ** Health Care Switzerland 2.3 20 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.3 21 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.3 22 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.3 23 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 2.3 24 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.3 25 Shanghai Fosun

Pharmaceutical H

Health Care

China

2.3 26 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 27 DNB Financials Norway 2.2 28 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.2 29 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 2.2 30 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.1 31 Total Oil & Gas France 2.1 32 Nomura Financials Japan 2.0 33 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 34 Celgene Health Care United States 2.0 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.9 36 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.9 37 Nokia Technology Finland 1.7 38 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.6 39 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.6 40 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 1.1 41 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 Total equity investments 96.9 Cash and other net assets 3.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts ** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017 % of Net assets Europe 33.9 Japan 19.7 Asia Pacific 18.7 United Kingdom 11.8 United States 8.0 Latin America 2.4 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 3.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 30.6 Health Care 15.7 Consumer Goods 12.8 Oil & Gas 11.4 Industrials 10.0 Consumer Services 6.8 Technology 5.5 Basic Materials 2.2 Telecommunications 1.9 Cash and other net assets 3.1 100.0

As at 31 October 2017, the net assets of the Company were £147,183,000.

17 November 2017

