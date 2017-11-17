sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands4.3
2PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan3.9
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.5
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom3.1
5BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.9
6HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.8
7Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.8
8Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia2.7
9CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.7
10BaiduTechnologyChina2.7
11Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.7
12Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.6
13SanofiHealth CareFrance2.5
14Bangkok Bank *FinancialsThailand2.5
15BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.5
16CredicorpFinancialsPeru2.4
17Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
18Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong2.3
19Roche **Health CareSwitzerland2.3
20TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.3
21Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.3
22MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.3
23Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina2.3
24Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.3
25Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical H
Health Care
China
2.3
26East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.2
27DNBFinancialsNorway2.2
28PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands2.2
29BayerBasic MaterialsGermany2.2
30ApacheOil & GasUnited States2.1
31TotalOil & GasFrance2.1
32NomuraFinancialsJapan2.0
33Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong2.0
34CelgeneHealth CareUnited States2.0
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong1.9
36TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.9
37NokiaTechnologyFinland1.7
38Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan1.6
39WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States1.6
40GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands1.1
41Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom0.7
Total equity investments96.9
Cash and other net assets3.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
** The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017% of Net assets
Europe33.9
Japan19.7
Asia Pacific18.7
United Kingdom11.8
United States8.0
Latin America2.4
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets3.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials30.6
Health Care15.7
Consumer Goods12.8
Oil & Gas11.4
Industrials10.0
Consumer Services6.8
Technology5.5
Basic Materials2.2
Telecommunications1.9
Cash and other net assets3.1
100.0

As at 31 October 2017, the net assets of the Company were £147,183,000.

17 November 2017

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2017 PR Newswire