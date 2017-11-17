Company announcement 17 November 2017





NeuroSearch upgrades its guidance for 2017 from an operating loss of DKK 2.3-3.3 million, to an operation loss of approximately DKK 1 million. The outlook does not include any income from the possible divestment of additional Company assets or potential income from the Company's agreement with Teva.



Contact Allan Andersen, CEO, mobile +45 4016 3864.



About NeuroSearch NeuroSearch A/S (NEUR) is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.



