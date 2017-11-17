

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note on Friday as U.S. tax cuts move closer to passage. It is a 'big win', U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted after the GOP plan for tax reform overhaul cleared the House Thursday in a sweeping victory for the Republican leadership.



The tax debate now moves to the Senate, which looks to pass its own tax reform bill and send a final version to the president's desk before the end of the year.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher as strong U.S. earnings and optimism about U.S. tax reform helped brighten investor mood. Oil steadied after recent declines, but remained on track for its first weekly fall in six on supply worries.



The dollar slipped against rivals in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have issued a subpoena to President Trump's election campaign for documents related to Russia.



On the economic front, investors await comments from ECB President Mario Draghi later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted solid gains to snap a two-day losing streak after Wal-Mart and Cisco Systems reported strong quarterly results and the House voted to approve the Republican tax reform bill.



The Dow and the S&P 500 jumped around 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3 percent to reach a fresh record closing high.



European markets also rose on Thursday to snap their longest losing streak since October 2016, with cyclicals leading the surge on the back of a weaker euro and solid earnings updates from the likes of Bouygues and British Land. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped 0.8 percent.



The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.



