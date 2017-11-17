

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) said that special business resolutions of the group were passed at the Annual General Meeting.



The AGM approved the Directors' Remuneration Policy; authorised the Board generally and unconditionally to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company.



The Board was authorised to allot equity securities for cash under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX