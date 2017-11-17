

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major rivals in late Asian deals on Friday.



The franc weakened to 1.1722 against the euro, its lowest since January 2015.



The franc fell back to 1.3138 against the pound, on track to pierce its early weekly low of 1.3142.



The franc dropped to 113.35 against the yen, its lowest since November 9.



The franc pared gains to 0.9930 against the greenback, from an early high of 0.9903.



If the franc falls further, it may locate support around 111.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the greenback, 1.32 against the pound and 1.19 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX